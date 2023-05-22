Are you late everywhere? You’re probably a timebender and you didn’t know it

Many people have the ability to be late or on time everywhere, regardless of the organization and method they use to be on time. According to a study on the YouGov site, 1 in 5 people is late for work at least one day a week and this lateness can be even more noticeable in millennials.

It’s about the timebender or also called “time benders”a concept developed by Grace Pacie, an American author who wrote a book to explain the causes of this behavior: Late!: A Timebender’s Guide to Why We Are Late and How We Can Change (in Spanish, Tarde! A guide for time benders on why we are always late and how we can change).

In the work, Grace points out that there are two types of personalities:

Los “time savers” who are eager to get there early.

And the timebenders or “time benders” who have difficulty arriving on time.

According to Paice, timebenders don’t like routine and get bored easily. However, they have the ability to focus very well when they are interested in something and, if they are short on time, they can work very effectively.

In addition, these types of people tend to perform more than one task at a time, in fact, “they do not finish a task that they are already doing another”, confirms Grace in a BBC interview.

Despite being a very marked tendency in some people, In today’s world of hyperactive routines, we can all be a bit of a timebender.

However, “not all minutes have the same duration for us (the Timbenders). Time can speed up or slow down; we can get totally lost in something and completely lose track of time. On the other hand, if we have a delivery time, we can work very effectively”, assures the author.

Likewise, Grace stresses that timebenders are not late everywherebut to social events or dates in which there are no serious consequences.

However, lateness for many people can mean a disrespect toward others, so Piece recommends that “time benders” improve their organization.

Timebenders assume that being late is part of their personality, but according to the writer, “personality traits are neither marked nor permanent” and that is why they can be modified with very small actions.

Some steps to improve punctuality are:

– Get up earlier than normal to organize the day.

– Record how long it takes to perform daily tasks of work, study, cleaning, getting ready, having lunch, etc. With this list, start ordering time according to how long it takes.

– Have a margin of 30′ or 40′ predictability before reaching a destination.

– Prepare things the night before so as not to waste time on the hour.

