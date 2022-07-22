Tonight (July 22nd) is destined to be another night of “remembering the past”, because of Andy Lau, and those chorus hits: “If One Day”, “Stupid Child”, “Forget Love”, “Ice Rain”… Following Jay Chou After the concert re-screening, TME Live will re-screen “Andy Lau My Love World Tour 2018-2019 Concert” at 7:30 tonight.

“I know that many, many friends have no way to see the concert, and I also want to share it with you, so I hope this re-screening can make up for the regret that the concert was not presented in front of everyone.” Andy Lau introduced.

It is understood that tonight’s re-screening version is the scene of My Love World Tour Xingma Station. This means that all fans can relive the warm time when Andy spent his 58th birthday: tens of thousands of people sang “Happy Birthday” in unison, making Andy Lau burst into tears, and sincerely confessed to the fans: We will always be good friends.

In December 2019, the My Love concert, which was planned to be performed for dozens of consecutive times, had no choice but to stop at the third song “If One Day” in the 14th show due to Andy Lau’s physical reasons. After that, although they tried hard to restart, they announced the postponement due to epidemic prevention and control, making this unfinished tour a great regret in the hearts of fans.

Back on that day, Andy Lau said to the audience on the way of the concert: “The doctor advised me not to sing, but I really can’t bear it. I don’t want everyone to listen to my voice and sing the whole concert, but I can’t help it, so I finished this song. The song “If One Day” is about to stop! I will explain the aftermath work slowly, I hope I will do my best to finish this song, and I hope you will sing with me. I want to apologize to everyone, thank you, and applaud many times To yourselves!” Then, he sang the last sentence: “Your heart and my heart, hand and hand, are connected in a line, for you to share the worries, good friend.” Finally, he folded his hands on the stage, bowed to the four sides of the audience respectively, and stepped down.

The subsequent 6 performances were announced to be cancelled, which directly affected 80,000 viewers and caused economic losses as high as 250 million yuan. In order to appease the fans, Andy Lau started to arrange refunds and paid for the show at his own expense. Later, due to the epidemic, Andy Lau’s concert had to be postponed again.

Thousands sing “Happy Birthday”

Andy Lau thanked fans for their love with tears

For the re-screened version, the choice is the 2019 Andy’s concerts in Singapore and Malaysia. Although we have considered that we can present the most complete concert and the best Andy to everyone, there is another very important factor: It is the first time for Andy to celebrate his birthday in the concert.

September 27 is Andy Lau’s birthday. On the evening of September 26, 2019, it was the third show of his concert in Singapore. More than 10,000 fans came to the scene. The Red Star News reporter learned that every fan who entered the venue that night was given a card with a red heart on his seat, which was prepared by Andy’s fan club “Andy World“. When everyone heard the music of “Happy Birthday” played by the band, they opened the heart-shaped side in time, and sent their own wishes at the same time.

After 10 o’clock that night, the music of “Happy Birthday” sounded, and the audience sang the birthday song. Andy took the cake from the staff and was speechless for a long time. After that, he made a wish and sang “The Moon Represents My Heart” as a gift in return. Touching is self-evident, Andy Lau thanked the fans with tears, “I hope our friends who have been to the four concerts, we will always be good friends, and those who have never been here are called to come, if you can’t buy it It doesn’t matter if the ticket arrives, I will continue to hold the meeting until everyone can see it.”

According to the fans who were there at the time, the concert was very lively, even more lively than the Andy Lau birthday party held every year in “Andy World“. Andy Lau always calls fans his “family”. He is like a parent, always by his side, saying “I’m fine” to you from time to time, and spending his birthday with fans every year. The birthday party in 2019 was cancelled for some reason, so everyone took this moment on September 26 as Andy’s birthday party.

affected by various factors

Andy Lau restarts the “model worker” model

Since his debut, Andy Lau has always been a “model worker” in the entertainment industry. After having his daughter Liu Xianghui, he intentionally reduced his workload and tried to spend time with his family. In the past two years, the various impacts of the epidemic seem to have forced Tianwang to increase his work intensity again. Shortly before the online re-screening of this concert, “The Voice of China” also announced the joining of “witness” Andy Lau. At the age of 60, he has been out for more than 40 years and is not only a public idol, but also a role model for stars. It is worth noting that he has made films, released films, performed, interviewed, and done charity work, but he has never participated in variety shows.

Some media once asked him why he did not participate in variety shows like other stars? He said that as an actor and singer, he already had sufficient channels to win fame and fortune, so he felt that it was unnecessary to participate in variety shows. Andy Lau said that nowadays there are a lot of variety shows and the competition is fierce. The show team is trying their best to play new tricks to create topics, traffic and ratings. The stars who join will inevitably lose some bottom lines. He believes that this is actually dangerous for the artist’s identity. Andy Lau stated frankly that although participating in variety shows can easily and quickly increase his popularity, there are always two sides to things. If you think about it in another direction, you may also lose personal reputation, lose your bottom line, and leave the audience with a “desperate for popularity” impression. If you carry such an impression, it will be more difficult to develop after that. In addition to participating in variety shows, it will more or less affect the performance of film and television works in the future. For example, as an actor, you have the impression of “funny” on variety shows, and then return to the role of an actor. It will become more difficult, which is why Andy Lau is reluctant to participate in variety shows.

However, after the epidemic, the entertainment industry has been greatly affected, and Andy Lau is no exception: the tour has been pushed again and again, not only the performance fee income is almost 0, but he also pays out of his own pocket to refund the audience and loses tens of millions; the box office of the movie is not ideal. , There are fewer and fewer crews who can afford Andy Lau to film. At present, he is shooting Hong Kong films invested by his company, such as “Sneak”, and he is the producer and starring. The heroine Liu Yasser won the Golden Image Award this time, and it can be regarded as a wave of publicity for “Sneak”. The happiest person is Andy Lau.

Also affected by the previous “ad plagiarism” incident, the good popularity that Andy Lau has accumulated for a long time has been implicated to some extent. Of course, this matter has nothing to do with him directly, but Andy Lau still came out to speak out, emphasizing that he respects the originality, and he deeply regrets the trouble caused to the author. He does not evade or justify his words, and he is a responsible idol. Red Star News reporters found that after that, Andy Lau’s brokerage company issued a series of infringement declaration letters to thoroughly investigate false advertisements that violated Andy Lau’s portrait rights, name rights, reputation rights, and intellectual property rights, involving all walks of life.

Some people say that Andy Lau’s large-scale “business” is due to lack of money. It can only be said that such an understanding is too one-sided. As a role model in the entertainment industry, Andy, who has worked diligently for 40 years, never neglects any job, and always treats his choices with heart. This is also why in the entertainment industry where idols ebb and flow, he will always stand tall, and his words and deeds have influenced the old, middle and young generations, and he deserves to be the eternal “top class”.

