Are you ready for the invasion of Chinese cars? Here because

ROME – The world of cars is changing and consumer habits are changing. And one of the emerging trends is the collapse of the prejudice on brand awareness for those who buy a new car. According to the Automotive Customer Study 2023, the Quintegia study on automotive consumer trends and attitudes, today almost 50% of new car customers declare themselves interested in considering the purchase of new brand products. Percentage that rises to 89% if we look only at Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012), while on the dealer front, 45% are those oriented towards evaluating new emerging brands. This trend is destined to affect the future of the automotive sector and to increase the entry of new Chinese cars, which are arriving en masse on the market.

But the Quintegia survey also highlights other interesting trends in the automotive world. For example, the good growth prospects of online purchases. To date, buying a car via the web has not yet become customary, but 35% of those interviewed say they are willing to buy a vehicle through an internet platform, with 15% of dealers stating that they have implemented the e -commerce with different degrees of completeness (the range ranges from those who only allow online bookings to those who guarantee the entire purchasing process). With regard to purchase formulas, in Italy owner ownership continues to be predominant, however 20% of the sample declares that they are “very/enough” willing to evaluate the subscription of an “all inclusive” season ticket (including road tax, insurance and maintenance). And dealers estimate that in 2026 the share of customers interested in buying a new car with a ‘subscription’ formula (rental or subscription) could rise to 30%. With regard to environmental issues, Italians have a responsible attitude: 52% of electric car owners state that the environmental impact weighed “a lot” in their purchase decision, a figure that rises to 91% if we consider the answer “enough ”. This means – explains Quintegia – that sustainability has become a concrete driver and is taking shape within the automotive supply chain. And even if to the question “would they consider buying an all-electric car” only 18% answered yes (against 43% “no” and 39% “I don’t rule it out a priori”), this figure, if compared to the current market share of fully electric cars (equal to 3.7% according to Unrae), is considerably higher and shows an openness towards this new power supply.

However, if the car in Italy is still the undisputed protagonist in terms of means of transport, the offer of mobility solutions and alternative options to possession is also growing. In particular, consumers declare their intention to consider different mobility solutions in the next three years. And the concept of multimodal mobility is gaining ground, understood as the overlapping of different travel systems (public transport, micro-mobility, sharing, private vehicles, etc.). This is an important change that will also lead to a different approach to car use and will involve different players on the mobility market. The survey shows that the means that will be used ”more” or ”much more” are: Long-distance public transport (5% and 22%); Urban and intercity public transport (4% and 20%); Owned cars (17% and 6%); Car/motorbike/scooter rental for a few days (2% and 9%); Sharing of scooter or electric bike (1% and 6%); Call-based mobility services (1% and 6%); Car sharing / Scooter sharing (1% and 5%). There are mobility apps that act as a multimodal aggregator of mobility services to allow users to book and use different solutions all from a single tool and comfortably with their smartphone. But 70% of customers interested in the offer of integrated mobility services express a high regard for dealers as an interlocutor to turn to for purchasing this type of service.

