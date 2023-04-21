Area 53 Bandcontest – Know The Bands – Dead Territory

Soon it’s time. On April 29th, six bands, who have prevailed against more than 70 applicants, will compete for two coveted slots for the Area 53 Festival. The big showdown will take place in the Tenne Leoben. Reason enough for us to take a closer look to see the stars of tomorrow.

Bandname: Dead Territory

Genre: Melodic Death Metal

Origin: Upper Austria

For Fans Of: It’s hard for us to list similar bands, so here are some of our influences instead: Lamb Of God, Machine Head, Decapitated, Architects, Opeth, Fit For An Autopsy.

We get a slot at Area 53 because: Dead Territory has developed into a well-oiled machine in recent years. After several member changes, we have had a cast that is second to none for the last three years. After the Corona break we are back with full force and our creativity and motivation know no bounds.

Fun Fact: Our most successful video on YouTube shows us as a band standing motionless in the rehearsal room for almost six minutes. The video has a total of over 900,000 views across two channels. The video was reported on several times in various online magazines.

link to the video HERE.

Biography:

“Not quite normal” is a statement that every fan of the Upper Austrian metal band would probably agree with. With their numerous performances, they have been consistently present since 2011. Their individual style has already attracted the attention of many a major promoter, which has brought them, among other things, an appearance at the Slovenian Metal Days. This band is probably not that easy to put into words, but the increasing demand shows that they know how to inspire. A few years ago, the metal-loving guys found a common passion, which immediately resulted in the founding of Dead Territory manifested. Driven by their interest in 80’s thrash and death metal bands, they formed their own distinctive style. The band’s own homes had to be used for the band rehearsals, which didn’t always meet with enthusiasm from the neighbors. Despite frequent recommendations, they are limited Dead Territory not a style. Melodic riffs, hard drumlines as well as socially critical but also entertaining lyrics are exactly what distinguishes them and what they do well with. Hardly anyone can resist banging along to their songs.

Line Up:

Matthias Bieregger – vocals

Robin Grabenberger – guitar

Helmut Muckenhuber – guitar

Markus Itzenberger – Bass

Florian Diesenreiter – drums

Discography:

2010: Aid To Orientation

2016: Mind Of Damnation

Milestones:

Performance at Metaldays 2014 Finalist at Metalchamp Bandcontest 2015

Support for bands like Equilibrium, Debauchery and Crowbar in 2016 and 2017

Cover of the project “4:33” by John Cage with a total of over 900,000 views on YouTube spread over two channels

Links:

Spotify Dead Territory

Instagram Dead Territory

Facebook Dead Territory

Youtube Dead Territory

