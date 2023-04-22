Area 53 Bandcontest – Know The Bands – Metanoy

Soon it’s time. On April 29th, six bands, who have prevailed against more than 70 applicants, will compete for two coveted slots for the Area 53 Festival. The big showdown will take place in the Tenne Leoben. Reason enough for us to take a closer look to see the stars of tomorrow.

Bandname: Metanoy

Genre: Hard rock with metal influences

Origin: Graz

For Fans Of: The Pretty Reckless, Rise Againt, Female frontet Rockmusik

We get a slot at Area 53 because: we are ambitious musicians who simply enjoy what we do and are always looking for new challenges. The Area 53 Festival would be our next big milestone and we would be honored to share a stage with so many other amazing bands.

Fun Fact:

The original name of the band was Thunder Testicals

Julia came into the band because she had registered on bandsuche.at years earlier. While she had already completely forgotten that she was registered on the site, she wrote Sven her on Facebook if she would like to Metanoy to join as a singer. She was a little surprised at first, but agreed to a rehearsal with the boys and it quickly became clear that it wouldn’t just be just one rehearsal.

Biography:

Metanoy write songs that deal with the harsh reality we all face in our daily lives and deal with the feelings and frustrations that people around the world deal with on a daily basis.

The band around singer/guitarist AlexSinger Juliaguitarist MarkusBassist Sven and drummer Dom focus on manifesting experiences that everyone can identify with in their songs. On stage it’s about bringing people together with songs and lyrics that express anger, sadness but also hope – achieved instrumentally through a mix of aggressive riffs, melodic solos and powerful transitions.

Being able to play live on stage and also the recording of their first album is just as meaningful to the members of the band as all the feedback they get from people who have attended their shows or streamed their music online.

There is so much more to come from Metanoy can expect. Their priority will always be to write music that resonates with listeners and strengthens the connection between the band and their fans.

Line Up:

Julia – Gesang

Alex – vocals, guitar

Marky – guitar

Sven – Bass

Cathedral – drums

Discography:

Route To Revelation (Album)

Milestones:

Recording their first album in 2022

Appearance at the Heavynight in Aspang

Appearance at All Refugees Welcome where 3,300 euros could be collected for the Vinzi Nest and SOS Balkanroute.

