Area 53 Bandcontest – Know The Bands – Nordblut

Soon it’s time. On April 29, six bands, who have prevailed against over 70 applicants, will compete for two coveted slots for the Area 53 Festival. The big showdown will take place in the Tenne Leoben. Reason enough for us to take a closer look to see the stars of tomorrow.

Bandname: Nordblut

Genre: Blackened Pagan Metal / Alpen Pagan

Origin: amstetten

For Fans Of: Heathen Foray, Satyricon, Eisregen

We get a slot at Area 53 because: Alpen Pagan is new, innovative and fresh – and because our fans have repeatedly proven that they are the best and loudest.

Fun Fact: drummer Marbas was voted Metal Model 2020 by Stormbringer and is therefore officially not ugly!

Biography:

Nordblut was founded in 2012 near Melk (Lower Austria), but was remote

2014 in an involuntary slumber, from which the band was awakened again in early 2020.

With a new, powerful lineup, the debut album was praised by the specialist press By Life And

Kamp recorded, which was released in August 2022. Originally in the black end

Pagan Metal, more and more Hard Rock and

Black’n’Roll influences in the music, while the German lyrics follow the Pagan roots of the

stayed true to the band. This is how the very own mixture of Nordblut: Alpen Pagan!

Shortly after the release of the album there were renewed personnel changes, which led to the current one

led the final lineup Xarius on vocals and bass, Alastor and Zhulgaroth and the guitars,

as well as Marbas on drums. Due to the pandemic, Nordblut their live debut only in the middle

Celebrate in 2022, but the band can already look back on quite a number of milestones since then

look back. Including a successful release show at the Metal Escalation Festival (AT),

Entry into the finals of Austria’s most renowned band contest Planet Festival Tour (as the only

Metal band) and tour support on the Austria dates of the Blutfest 2023 tour of Debauchery.

Line Up:

Xarius – Life, Bass

Alastor – vocals, guitar

Zhulgaroth – guitar

Marbas – drums

Discography:

2022: Of Life And Struggle (Album)

Milestones:

Album Release Show am Metal Escalation Festival 2022

In April 2023 at both Austria shows of Debauchery im Support

Finalist of the Planet Festival Tour 2022/23 as the only metal band

Slot am Dark Troll Festival 2023

Links:

Website Nordblut

Facebook Nordblut

Instagram Nordblut

Youtube Nordblut

Bandcamp Nordblut

Spotify Nordblut

