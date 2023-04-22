Area 53 Bandcontest – Know The Bands – Watch Them Fail

Soon it’s time. On April 29th, six bands, who have prevailed against more than 70 applicants, will compete for two coveted slots for the Area 53 Festival. The big showdown will take place in the Tenne Leoben. Reason enough for us to take a closer look to see the stars of tomorrow.

Bandname: Watch Them Fail

Genre: Alternative Metal / Industrial / Crossover

Origin: Graz

For Fans Of: Good Music

We get a slot at Area 53 because: it wouldn’t be half as nice without us.

Biography:

Founded in 2016 in Graz, Austria, the four musicians from avoid it Watch Them Failto consistently settle into a single genre of music. The influences of the individual band members are too different and widespread to be reduced to ONE musical formula. This is also reflected in the texts, which are written in English, German and Spanish.

Countless influences – no idols!

After the release of their 3-track 7″ vinyl hybrid and numerous concerts (among others with PRONG, Lord of the Lost, Alien Weaponry, Walls of Jericho, Hammer fall etc.) and a (for known reasons) enforced concert break began Watch Them Fail on their own with the recordings for the first full-length album Hybris. Musically, their own limits were thrown even further overboard, the lyrics designed even more divergently, from socially critical “in your face” to lyrically thoughtful. The result is a varied album, which is a logical development of the music and the lyrics of Watch Them Fail represents.

In May 2022, a suitable label was found with Wormholedeath from Italy for the album Hybris to be released worldwide on October 21, 2022.

Another highlight was not long in coming: Watch Them Fail were invited for the second time after 2019 to the Metal On The Hill 2022 Festival on August 12, 2022 (among others with fire tail, Stratovarius, Destruction, Megahertz etc.) to open in Graz.

Line Up:

Stoffl Sommer – vocals, synthesizer

Georg Pichler – guitar, vocals

Julian Murillo – Bass, Gesang

Andi Markaritzer – drums, vocals

Discography:

2018: hybrid (Single)

2022: Hybris (Album)

