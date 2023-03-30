The movie Argentina, 1985 is projected this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the mountain town of Alpa Corral, located in the Southern Sierras.

The event will take place at the local museum, with free admission. The film, starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani, recreates the trial of the Military Juntas after the last military dictatorship in Argentina.

Within this framework, the director of the film, Santiago Mitre sent an affectionate greeting to the community and thanked it for being screened as part of Memory Week, for Truth and Justice.

“Hello everyone. She wanted to send them greetings, hugs. And thank you for this projection. They know what Alpa Corral means to me. I am very happy that the film is being shown,” Miter said in a video. And he added: “I would have loved to be there. Hopefully when I go there we can organize some other activity where I can talk with everyone. This week is important for all Argentines”.

What links Miter with Alpa Corral

The Argentine film director and screenwriter was born in Buenos Aires, where he currently lives. However, he has a past linked to the mountain town, where his family has a rest house in the Unión de los Ríos area and on many occasions they are usually seen in Alpa Corral.

