The cold statistics of the Hollywood Academy will say that the film by Santiago Miter Argentina, 1985 Lost the Oscar contra No news at the front. But for millions of viewers who saw it in our country and on the planet, and those who will still see it, she still came out world championlike the two Lionels and their football ballet, Lionel Messi y Lionel Scalonienshrined in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The usual doomsayers will say with an ironic grimace that “it couldn’t be done”, that there is no way to compete with German cinema and that The Secret in Their Eyes, for example, was best picture. But what weighed on the conscience of the Academy that delivers the precious golden statuette was the taste and what they want to tell. Today in the United States, war matters more than the forced disappearance of people at the hands of a dictatorship. So, despite the fact that they like trial movies, they chose “the war movie” because their heads are in the dark. Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Americans also like remakes. They have had a hard time being original for decades and a good part of their creativity goes through “improving” old stories. If there was even one who was encouraged to reverse Psycho of Alfred Hitchcock frame by frame and in colors… Let’s see if someone is going to cheer up with Citizen Kane, The street o Nostalghia for a new version, corrected and increased…

What was the Trial of the Military Juntas: pressure, democratic fragility and the first condemnation of State terrorism

However, “our” Argentina, 1985 He took prizes of all colors and an intangible one, which is given by each spectator: it is unique. No other film had fully immersed itself in the Trial of the Military Juntas, a judicial process of which Argentina was a world example, and which led to the worst criminal in its history, the dictator Jorge Rafael Videla died in jail. Something that is healthy “envy” in many parts of the world such as Chile, Uruguay and Spain among many others, who came out of their worst dictatorships and those responsible for the atrocities committed went home or died in the peace of their bed. .

So, in this country that we so love cracks in all aspects, “Boca-River”, “Peronismo-antiperonismo”, “Menotti-Bilardo”, “Halcones-Palomas”, this film puts on the table of the discussion of what was the historic Trial of the Military Juntas and does justice to the group of heroes who carried it out, so that the truth that was proven in the trial is imposed once and for all.

With exclusive material, comes El Diario del Juicio: interviews, tributes and a reliable historical record

because he was the president Raul Alfonsin the one who kicked off, but without the conadep first and the prosecutors Julius Caesar Strassera y Luis Moreno Ocampo, and his work team, would not have been possible. We all knew that the military juntas were guilty, but even today we shudder like the son of Strassera in fiction: “¡Lifetime for Videla!”. And that was thanks to judicial work, which judged the facts, beyond the ideology of each one.

Hay Argentine cinema good, bad and ugly. The good is a lot, it would be ungrateful to insinuate a list that will necessarily remain incomplete, the bad often serves to start working and make a little mistakes to achieve some masterpieces and ugly… well… There will always be something we don’t like.

But Argentina, 1985 it will be, for a long time, beyond these capricious categories. Santiago Miter’s film is one of the essentials. That allowed the greatest of us to remember those days. And to the youngest, to have a new opportunity to get closer to that epic, to those days where the foundations of these long-suffering, hard-working, controversial, imperfect, debatable but encouraging people were being built. forty years of democracy.