“Argentina, 1985” won the Platinum Award for Best Ibero-American Film

One of its producers Axel Kuschevatzkytook the stage with part of the other cast to receive the statuette.

The film produced by Amazon Prime Video, stayed with five statuettes: Best Screenplay (written by Mariano Llinás), Best Director (Santiago Mitre), Best Art Direction (Micaela Saiegh), received the Film and Education in Values ​​Award, Best Leading Actor and Best Film.

Axel, in his speech, said: “We are lucky to be able to make films like this, to tell these stories. The courage of the witnesses who testified in these trials has no equal, they were inches away from those who had tortured them. All countries suffer power asymmetries, and we want this film to serve to continue talking about these things, to keep memory and defend democracy“.

See also  Sports giant battle, adidas accuses Nike of infringing multiple patents | HYPEBEAST

