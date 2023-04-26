Argentina added 5.6 million barrels to its production in the first quarter

In the accumulated of the first quarter of 2023 Argentina produced more than 5.6 million extra barrels, compared to the same period last yeareither. Incremental extractions from the Vaca Muerta deposits, in Neuquén, they were the key to the jump.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



According to information from the National Energy Secretariat, which surveyed Power On, the country pumped more than 56.9 million barrels between January and March of this year. It means a jump of almost 11% compared to the 51.3 million in the same period last year. In barrels, they are equivalent to an additional 5,618,000.

5.618.000 barrels of oil added Argentina in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2022.

Regarding the daily production, the data shows that eThe average extraction this year was 632,828 barrels per day. While the average for 2022, in the analysis period, was 570,396 barrels per day, a difference of 62,342 barrels per day.

The increase in production that is reflected between one period and another responds to the new barrels that Vaca Muerta added in interannual terms that, before increasing the country’s yields, they also offset the decline of most conventional basins.

In turn, the few provinces that add barrels to their daily account respond more to a balance than to an increase.

Vaca Muerta, the production of March and the year-on-year jump

According to the latest report from the Neuquén Ministry of Energy, production in the province in March was close to 332,300 barrels of oil per day. Of that total, Some 300,000 barrels were exclusive to Vaca Muerta, a milestone in the history of the shale Argentinian.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The total extractions of the leading province of unconventional developments showed an increase in their extractions of 29% in interannual terms. In addition, they reaffirm their role as the country’s energy engine by represent more than half (52%) of the country’s total production.

52% of Argentina’s oil production comes from Neuquén.

In the same month of 2022, extractions of unconventional crude were 221,700 barrels of oil per day. In other words, between March of last year and March of this year, Vaca Muerta added about 78,300 barrels to its daily extractions.

If we carry the same comparison to national yields, in March of last year Argentina’s oil production was 571,778 barrels per day, and last month the country reached 640,815 barrels per day.

With both data we see that, while Vaca Muerta added close to 78,300 barrels of oil to its daily production in a year, the country added just over 69,000 barrels. Again, the difference arises from the compensation of the decline of other basins.

After the new historical mark that Neuquén reached last month, the projection of closing the year in the order of 400,000 barrels per day is more than on track. The reactivation of exports to Chile through the trans-Andean pipeline (Otasa) agreed for June, will be key to reaching this milestone.



