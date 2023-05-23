Argentina against Guatemala today, key match for the classification

The Argentina Sub 20 National Team will face Guatemala today for the second date of Group A of the World Cup, after the debut with a 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan in Santiago del Estero.

The match will once again be at the Madre de Ciudades stadium from 6:00 p.m. a victory could seal the classification of the selected albiceleste to the round of 16, given that Uzbekistan and New Zealand will also meet this Tuesday but at 3:00 p.m.

For the match, which can be seen live on TyC Sports, DSports and Public TV, the coach Javier Mascherano will have all the players available, so could repeat the eleven that took to the field of play in the World Cup premiere in which Alejo Véliz and Valentín Carboni converted to reap the three points.

In this way, the starting eleven would be made up of Federico Gomes Gerth; Agustín Giay, Lautaro Di Lollo, Valentín Gómez, Valentín Barco; Maximo Perrone, Mateo Tanlongo, Carboni; Matías Soulé, Véliz and Brian Aguirre.

“At times we have been able to get the line of play we want. There are things to improve, but there were also many positive aspects. It’s a World Cup, you have to go game by game and the team will grow as the days go by,” Mascherano said after the initial victory.

Argentina, which could secure a ticket to the next stage, will close the group stage on Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Bicentenario de San Juan stadium against New Zealand.

Sub 20 World Cup: the complete list of those summoned by Javier Mascherano

Archers: Federico Gomes Gerth (Tiger), Nicholas Claa (Lanus) and Lucas Lavagnino (River Plate).

Defenders: Agustín Giay (San Lorenzo), Tomás Avilés (Racing), Lautaro Di Lollo (Boca Juniors), Valentín Barco (Boca Juniors), Román Vega (Barcelona, ​​Spain) and Valentín Gómez (Vélez Sarsfield).

Midfielders: Máximo Perrone (Manchester City, England), Mateo Tanlongo (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Ignacio Miramón (Gimnasia de La Plata), Federico Redondo (Argentinos), Gino Infantino (Rosario Central) and Valentín Carboni (Inter, Italy).

Forwards: Luka Romero (Lazio), Matías Soulé (Juventus), Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central), Brian Aguirre (Newell’s), Ignacio Maestro Puch (Atletico Tucuman) and Juan Gauto (Hurricane).



