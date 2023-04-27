Argentina authorizes Japanese dengue vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina will have a dengue vaccine developed by the Japanese laboratory Takeda that will be applied to people over the age of 4 who have or have not had the disease.

The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology authorized the day before the use of the TAK-003 vaccine at a time when Argentina is suffering from an outbreak of the disease transmitted by the female Aedes aegypti mosquito. The immunizer is expected to arrive in the country from September.

Experts said on Thursday that it represents a step to control dengue outbreaks, since its total eradication is not possible.

“The vaccine gives very good protection for serious cases, one is going to seek above all that there is no mortality or cases that require hospitalization,” Angela Gentile, head of Epidemiology at the R. Gutiérrez General Children’s Hospital, told the press.

The Argentine Ministry of Health explained in a statement that the vaccine, which is already applied in other countries, “is based on the dengue 2 virus, to which DNA from the other three serotypes is added to protect against any of the four types of dengue”.

Its form of administration consists of two doses that must be applied at an interval of three months.

The Japanese laboratory “will establish the protocols for the start of the production process for sending a batch of vaccines” to Argentina, the ministry said.

TAK-003 received its first approval in August 2022 in Indonesia and subsequently in the European Union in December of that year. It has recently been approved by the Brazilian health authorities, according to the health portfolio.

In Argentina there are some 67,000 infected with dengue and at least 48 people have died. The accumulated cases so far this year are above those registered in the two previous years and in the epidemics of 2020 and 2016, according to the authorities.

The Ministry of Health has reinforced the information campaign to prevent the disease, which has flu-like symptoms, such as muscle pain and fever.

When the insect feeds on the blood of a person infected with the dengue virus, it acquires it and after 8 to 12 days it is capable of transmitting it to another healthy person through a bite. The disease is not contagious between humans.

