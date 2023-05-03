Argentina celebrates Milanesa Day: why it is celebrated today, May 3

2011 – MILANESA DAY. The initiative was promoted years ago by users of social networks to recognize this typical Argentine dish. One of the most widespread versions reveals that the recipe originated in the Baroque period, when it was customary to bathe everything in gold. This trend reached the culinary art as well, and the chefs of the time sought to simulate the golden bath.

The idea arose, then, of passing a thin slice of veal, previously softened by beating it with a mallet, in wheat flour, then in beaten egg and finally in breadcrumbs. If you add to that the shine of the oil, you get the perfect golden color. Another version indicates that its origins go back to Austria, where it was called wiener Schnitzel (Viennese escalope).

In addition, there is also a version of a parchment from 1148, kept in the Capitular Archive of the Basilica of Sant’Ambrogio in Milan. This indicates that the abbot of San Ambrosio, to celebrate the festivities of San Sátyro, offered a banquet with nine dishes and that the third was “lumbulus cum panicio” (loin with bread).

DAY OF THE MILANESA: THE HISTORY OF THE NEAPOLITANA

According to tradition, the Neapolitan Milanese He was born in the Nápoli restaurant, located in front of the Luna Park stadium, in Buenos Aires.

In the 1940s, Milanese a la Nápoli was served in that bar: it consisted of a Milanese covered in tomato sauce and basil. It is said that later other restaurants took this idea and added ham

and cheese.

1469 – NICOLAS MACHIAVELLO. The Italian diplomat, historian and philosopher Nicholas Machiavelli, a figure of the Renaissance and famous for his treatise on political doctrine “The Prince”, posthumously published in 1531, is born in the city of Florence (Tuscany, Italy).

1785 – LOPEZ AND PLANS. The writer, lawyer and politician Vicente López y Planes, author of the lyrics of the Argentine national anthem adopted in May 1813, was born in Buenos Aires. He was provisional president of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata between July and August 1827.

1908 – MOUTH JUNIORS. He plays his first game in a tournament of the Argentine Football Association, predecessor of the Argentine Football Association. It was with a 3-1 victory against Belgrano Athletic in a Second Division tournament match.

1914 – ARMANDO BO. The actor and film director Armando Bo was born in Buenos Aires, who achieved great popularity for the erotic films starring the actress Isabel Sarli. He directed some thirty films and acted in more than 50.

1930 – JUAN GELMAN. The poet and journalist Juan Gelman is born in Buenos Aires, the fourth Argentine to receive the Miguel de Cervantes Prize for Literature. His life and work were marked by the kidnapping and disappearance of his children and the search for his granddaughter born in captivity during the last civic-military dictatorship.

1951 – HOMERO MANZI. At the age of 43, the poet and film director Homero Manzi, author of several famous tangos, among them “Malena”, “Sur” and “Milonga Sentimental”, died in Buenos Aires. He was twice president of the Argentine Society of Music Authors and Composers (Sadaic).

1968 – FRENCH MAY. Violent clashes between police, workers and students; 367 seriously injured and 720 slightly. “Imagination to power” read one of the graffiti that inflamed France. The origin of this rebellion seemed to limit the field of action to a single class of French society.

2007 – MADELEINE MCCANN. The British girl Madeleine McCann disappears when she was sleeping with her brothers in an apartment in the Portuguese Algarve.

2008 – CYCLONE NARGIS. Tropical cyclone Nargis moves through the Indian Ocean towards the coasts of Myanmar (Burma), where a giant wave is generated that penetrated up to 35 kilometers inland and caused at least 78,000 deaths and 56,000 missing. It also caused multiple damages that forced close to a million residents to attend.

2012 – YPF NATIONALIZATION. The National Congress approves the Law of Hydrocarbon Sovereignty by which 51% of the shares of the YPF oil company, which had been privatized in 1992, during the government of Carlos Menem, were nationalized.

2018 – ETA DISOLUTION. The Basque separatist armed group ETA announces “the end of its career and its political activity” with the dismantling of its structures. In the name of the independence of the Basque Country, ETA committed more than 700 attacks with 853 deaths throughout Spain.

2023 – FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. International Press Freedom Day is celebrated, proclaimed by Unesco in 1993 by recognizing that “a free, pluralistic and independent press is an essential component of any democratic society”. Commemorates the day of the 1991 Windhoek Declaration on Freedom in the Practice of Journalism.

1493.- Pope Alexander VI promulgates a bull that delimits the zone of discoveries by the Spanish and Portuguese.

1523.- The conquistador Cristóbal de Olid disembarks in Honduras and takes possession of that territory in the name of the King of Spain.

1814.- Napoleon arrives on the island of Elba, to fulfill the exile agreed in the Treaty of Fontainebleau.

1843.- The Antigua Casa de Enseñanza de Santo Tomás de Costa Rica is transformed into a University with the same name.

1865.- The Royal Decree is signed by which the annexation of Santo Domingo to Spain is repealed.

1926.- The biggest general strike of the 20th century begins in the United Kingdom, in support of the miners, which lasted nine days.

1947.- In Japan, the post-war Constitution comes into force, stripping the emperor of power, providing for universal suffrage and prohibiting the country from entering into another war.

1948.- The American playwright Tennessee Williams wins the Pulitzer Prize for his play “A Streetcar Named Desire”.

1949.- The US launches the first sounding rocket, the Viking, which rises to 80,000 meters above sea level.

1966.- The “Times” publishes the news on the front page for the first time and suppresses the traditional presentation in small advertisements.

1979.- The Conservative Party wins the general elections in the United Kingdom and its leader, Margaret Thatcher, becomes the first woman in Europe to hold the post of Prime Minister.

1991.- The Mexican biochemist Francisco Bolívar Zapata is distinguished with the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research.

2001.- The US loses its seat on the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, for the first time since 1947.

2009.- The opposition presidential candidate Ricardo Martinelli announces a government of national unity after winning the elections held in Panama.

2010.- The US airlines United Airlines and Continental announce the definitive agreement for their merger, giving rise to the largest air transport group in the world.

2012.- The bodies of three photojournalists were found in Mexico, a country where more than 70 journalists were murdered in the previous twelve years.

.- The Argentine Congress approves the expropriation of YPF from the Spanish group Repsol.

2016.- The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office requests the Supreme Court to investigate former President Lula da Silva and three of Dilma Roussef’s ministers for their alleged involvement in the Petrobras scandal.

.- A total of 101 Syrian refugees arrive in Rome from Beirut as part of the “humanitarian corridors” initiative launched by the Catholic movement of the Community of Sant’Egidio.

2021.- 26 people die in a tragic Metro accident that occurred in Mexico City.

2022.- Ukraine War: Russia begins the final assault on the Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol.

BIRTHS

1469.- Nicholas Machiavelli, Florentine writer and historian, author of “The Prince”.

1839.- Johan Fastenrath, German Hispanophile, creator of the Spanish Academy Awards that bear his name.

1903.- Bin Crosby, American actor and singer.

1921.- Ray “Sugar” Robinson, American boxer.

1933.- Steven Weinberg, American researcher, P. Nobel Prize in Physics 1979.

1934.- Georges Moustaki, Greek-French composer-performer, born in Egypt.

DEATHS

1987.- Dalida, French singer.

1991.- Jerzy Kosinsky, American writer, of Polish origin.

1997.- Narciso Yepes, Spanish guitarist.

1998.- René Múgica, Argentine filmmaker and writer.

2000. John O’Connor, Archbishop of New York.

2002.- Yevgueni Svetlanov, Russian conductor.

