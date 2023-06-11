Home » Argentina – First National: Patronato vs Almirante Brown Zone A
Entertainment

Argentina – First National: Patronato vs Almirante Brown Zone A

by admin
Argentina – First National: Patronato vs Almirante Brown Zone A

The match between Patronato and Almirante Brown, for date 10 of zone A of the Argentina tournament – First National Championship 2023, will be played next Wednesday, June 14, starting at 5:10 p.m. (Argentine time), at the Presbítero stadium Bartholomew Grella.

The teams will have to do their best to get the three points that they failed to add on the last date. The last result of the local team was a draw at 0, while the visit lost its last game of the tournament.

Patronato comes from an even result, 0-0, against Guillermo Brown. It has a recent record of 2 wins and 2 losses in the last 4 games played, adding 6 goals for and having conceded 6.

Almirante Brown comes from losing 1 to 3 against San Telmo. It must be redeemed after having lost some points as a result of 1 lost game, 1 draw and only 2 wins. He scored 6 goals in those games and his fence has been beaten 7 times.

In the last five rounds that they played against each other, the home team has 1 win and the visitor has 1 win. 3 matches ended even. The last time they collided in this competition was on May 4, in the 2013-2014 Season B National tournament, and they did not take advantage: they tied 0-0.

Javier Delbarba is chosen to lead the party.

Board of Trustees and Almirante Brown hours, depending on the country
  • Argentina: 5:10 p.m.
  • Colombia and Peru: 3:10 p.m.
  • El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 2:10 p.m.
  • Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 4:10 p.m.

You may also like

State of Neuquén routes today, Sunday June 11,...

Argentina trains in China thinking about their next...

Is there really a future for internal combustion...

Still lost in the jungle: reveals to Colombia...

they began to choose and the expectation grows

This Sunday Italy and Uruguay play, time and...

Metro Boomin played a sample of a new...

Another June 3 we reiterate: “Not one less”

Michela Murgia: “Yesterday the last public meeting, thanks...

Listen to the special programming of “DIGO” for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy