Argentina is the Latin American country with the most teachers with extra work to make ends meet

Low wages, job insecurity, task overload and few resources are just some of the circumstances that Argentine teachers must face when trying to teach reading and writing in primary schools. Circumstances, after all, that force 30% of first-level Argentine teachers to not only get positions in other schools, but also to look for other jobs outside of their teaching career in order to increase their income.

According to data from the report “Characteristics and working conditions of primary school teachers” from the Argentine Observatory for Education, 30.5% of primary school teachers in Argentina work in two or more schools. In short, this is an average higher than that recorded by Latin American countries, which is 11.4%, and is only surpassed by Brazil, which reaches 38.6%.

But in addition, 14.4% of Argentine teachers state that they have another paid activity, a percentage higher than the regional average of 8.4%. After Argentina, Guatemala is ranked with 14%; Uruguay with 13.5%; Mexico with 10.2%, and the Dominican Republic with 10%. Cuba, for its part, and with 1.9%, is positioned as the country with the lowest percentage of teachers in need of additional work.

The study was based on the information provided by the complementary questionnaires of the Fourth Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study (ERCE), carried out by Unesco in 2019 in 16 Latin American countries at the primary level, and which was signed by Mariano Alu, from the University of San Andrés, and from Samanta Bonelli together with Martín Nistal from the Observatory of Argentines for Education.

“It is very serious to think that a third of Argentine teachers have to be working in this way, that they have more than one position of primary school teachers to be able to make ends meet. We are talking about low wages, simple as that. We are talking about labor precariousness and a situation that has not been addressed by the governments,” Viviana Postay, director of the Villa Carlos Paz Secondary and Higher Education Institute stated forcefully. “The situation that a teacher has two or more positions has a very negative impact on the school trajectories of students. The primary school teacher has to dedicate herself almost exclusively to the boys in a single grade, since she is teaching reading and writing, ”she added.

Most primary school teachers in the country are hired for a school shift, equivalent to half a day. This factor seems to explain the higher proportion of Argentine teachers who work in more than one school compared to their peers in the region. 41.8% of Argentine teachers have a contract for one shift per week (22.5 hours), while 34.9% have between 22.5 and 40 hours. One in four teachers (23.3%) responded that the contract exceeds 40 hours per week.

“The report shows that the situation of primary school teachers in our country is similar to the rest of the region in aspects such as age, seniority, and years of training. However, there are some characteristics of the local situation that stand out, such as the number of teachers with short-term contracts (perhaps linked to short substitutions) or the percentage of teachers who work in more than one school. Both aspects have an impact on the continuity and deepening of the link between teachers and the specific situations of each educational institution”, reflected Mariano Alu, co-author of the report.

Along the same lines, Claudia Romero, a UTDT professor and researcher, pointed out that “it is evident that working in more than one school implies doubling or tripling the number of students, families, and teaching teams with which the teacher interacts, intensifying the demands professional and emotional task. Probably, even the best trained teacher will see her performance affected in scenarios of job dispersion”.

Another of the data that emerges from the report is that which refers to the fact that in Argentina nine out of ten primary school teachers are women, 94.6%. The highest rate of feminization of the profession, when in the region the average is 74.2%. “In Argentina, the current of normalism considered that women were the ones who should carry out the education of children because they made a relationship between what would be their maternal instinct or their maternal qualities and teaching young children,” said Postay, in his chat with PROFILE.

“We are thinking of the Sarmiento utopia, but at that time doing the normal teaching career was a prestigious career. That allowed promotion and social progress; It allowed that woman out there to get out of a family situation with illiterate parents, and go on to have a prestigious, recognized and well-paid job. But hey, this is no longer like that. When we say that in Latin America poverty has the face of a woman, one of the things we refer to is this, the teachers”, concluded the teacher.

Numbers

◆ 30% of Argentine teachers work in two or more schools or have another job outside of teaching.

◆ 14.4% stated that they had another paid activity other than their teaching activity. The average in the region is 8.4%.

◆ After Argentina, Guatemala is ranked with 14%; Uruguay with 13.5%; Mexico with 10.2%.

◆ Cuba, with 1.9%, is the country with the lowest percentage of teachers in need of additional work.