Argentina joined as a partner of NASA’s Artemis project

After the signing of the agreement between Alberto Fernández and Bill Nelson, NASA General Administrator, Argentina officially became the 28th country to join the Artemis program: it is the ambitious international initiative to install a permanent base on the Moon and to be able to explore and exploit its resources, in order to be able to use it, later, as an intermediate base and send future missions to Mars.

With this joint initiative, Argentine scientists from CONAE and other researchers will find it easier to add their initiatives and projects to those of their US peers on these issues. Nor is it ruled out that, in the future, an Argentine could join the astronaut program of the North American agency.

After signing the agreement, it was explained that each country can participate in Artemis by adding their exploration or civil exploitation projects, either in alliance with other countries of the initiative or individually, according to their interests. But always within a framework of international collaboration and following good practices and standards. Something that stood out to differentiate itself from the way its current space rival approaches this type of project: China, which is also embarked on a space race, but –according to Bill Nelson– under another “philosophy” of access.

Other countries in the region that are also participating in the initiative are Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador. And Nelson recalled: “The focus of NASA’s activity is placed both on investigating outer space and on providing data about our planet that is useful to improve life on Earth.” According to statements made by the Minister of Science, Daniel Filmus, “collaboration with NASA is something strategic for us, because it allows us to advance in the design and sending of satellites into space.” And he recalled that “we have already met with Nelson several times: in March of last year and in April of this year, in the United States. This return is a pleasure to receive it in Argentina to be able to deepen in this way the international cooperation of the space sector”.

According to the current Minister of Science, “our country is one of the few in the southern hemisphere -and the only one in the region- that today is in a position to develop its own satellite and space policy”.

Aliens. During his visit to Argentina, Nelson was asked about recent public reports about evidence of life and possible extraterrestrial visits to Earth that have been hidden for decades by different US administrations.

His response was precise and ironic: on the one hand, he explained that there is currently a commission of twelve experts from the scientific body that he directs preparing a new and complete report on the subject. It will be issued at the end of this year.

But, on the other hand, he was encouraged to risk his personal opinion in public: “I asked our scientists what is the mathematical probability that there is another Sun like ours, with planets orbiting around it and that these have a chemical composition and an atmosphere similar to ours, that facilitate living conditions as we know it. The answer was that, in the vastness of the known universe, there could be at least a trillion planets,” Nelson said. And he concluded: “Taking these universe numbers into account, it would be really weird if there were no extraterrestrial life.”

