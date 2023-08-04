Argentina paid US$ 756 million to the IMF with a loan from Qatar and the BCRA accelerates the devaluation

Argentina canceled on Friday an interest maturity for US$ 756 million with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through a loan with Qatar.

The Arab country granted some 580 million Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) equivalent to US$ 775 million, according to official sources.

The interest rate is 4.033%, which is the one that applies to the IMF SDRs and the loan will be returned after the approval of the fifth and sixth revision of the current agreement scheduled for August and November.

In this way, one of the concerns weighing on the Argentine financial market due to the continuous fall in reserves was unblocked.

This situation created the conditions for the version that the Central Bank was selling gold reserves to meet the country’s obligations to grow. Faced with this situation, the BCRA itself came out at the crossroads of this speculation and denied that this had happened.

In any case, gross international reserves are at a minimum of US$ 24,145 million, while the net ones would be negative at US$ 9,500 million.

Thus, the path was cleared towards the PASO elections, which will be held in less than 10 days, without new major expirations with the IMF that would put the country’s financial operations at risk.

On Monday, Argentina paid a maturity of US$ 2.7 billion through loans from the Latin American Development Bank (CAF) and yuan from the second tranche of the swap agreed with the Chinese government.

Now Massa must await the meeting of the IMF Board of Directors that should take place between August 17 and 21, in which the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) raised by the technical body in charge of the Argentine case would be approved.

The approval triggers a disbursement of US$7.5 billion, which, in principle, would be used to cancel the CAF bridge loan and part of this new SDR loan made available by Qatar. The full return will be finalized with the approval of the sixth review scheduled for November.

The Central accelerates the devaluation

The BCRA accelerated the rate of devaluation of the peso since the announcement of the agreement with the Fund, going from a monthly rate of 7% to 11%.

The estimation arises from the projection of the daily devaluations on the price of the official dollar made by the monetary authority in recent days.

The updating of the exchange rate was one of the requirements of the multilateral organization to close an agreement with Argentina.

The crawling peg –the technical term with which this exchange rate policy management system is known- had been maintaining a rate of 7% in recent months.

The intention of the entity in charge of Miguel Pesce was to maintain this rhythm but the acceleration of inflation and the skyrocketing of the “blue” forced the change.

With a gap of almost 100% between the informal and the official dollar, the IMF renewed its pressure for a change in this way of managing the value of the dollar in Argentina.

This change began to become evident from the beginning of this week when the IMF communicated that it had closed the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with Argentina and that it raised it to the Board of Directors.

But the fine print of the agreement also suggests that for the last step that triggers the disbursement of US$7.5 billion to be fulfilled, Argentina must implement a series of measures.

Today, the BCRA adjusted the official exchange rate by 0.21% and placed it at $291.93.

The economist Sebastián Vitelli specified that it corresponds to a monthly rhythm of 11.6%. Thus, “the monthly moving averages increased: 5 rounds to 10.4%; 10 wheels at 8.7% and 50 wheels at 7.7%”. This evolution clearly reveals the change in strategy.

Meanwhile, the consulting firm Portofolio Personal Inversiones (PPI) remarked that “the BCRA moved the crawling peg above 100% of the Nominal Annual Rate (TNA) or 200% of the Effective Annual Rate TEA) for the third consecutive day.”

With data as of Thursday, he explained that “the rate of devaluation was 123.9% of TNA or 244.6% of TEA, raising the five-day average to 110.9% of TNA or 202.6% of TEA, therefore which is the second consecutive day that marks a record in the Fernández administration ”.

Therefore, he projected that “the crawling peg has been moving at 132.1% of TNA or 273.9% of TEA so far in August, which is equivalent to a monthly rate of 11%.”

“It seems that the BCRA is putting a new stamp on the rate of devaluation as a nod to the IMF, which explicitly asked it to preserve the competitiveness of the exchange rate.”

This conditioning of measures in exchange for the approval of the agreement was surreptitiously revealed in the Decree that the Government published today to authorize the debt operation with Qatar to pay the maturity of US$ 756 million with the IMF.

In the text, the Executive Power indicates that the operation is necessary to achieve the disbursement that is subject to “subject to the continuous implementation of the agreed policy actions”, while clarifying that it needs time to implement them.