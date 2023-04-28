Argentina: State “pisabrote”? | Profile

The Argentinian republic is practically banned from trading worldwide. Hence, from the sector linked to COMEX has begun to speak of “Estado Pisabrote”.

Suffice it to say that the administration of a company allocates daily around a 40% of their productive time completing a bureaucracy that far exceeds the best sketch of “Gasalla”.

He international trade demands immediacy, scale, qualitycompliance with contracts in prices and delivery time. But the endless windows of the bureaucracy limit not only the ability to export in “scale” conditions that the world demands, but also the contractual compliance agreed at a price.

The world doesn’t work like that, neither does globalized banking. The innumerable communications from the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic are a clear example of the “pisabrote” that frustrates us daily.

Customers in Germany, South Africa, the United States, Great Britain, China, Turkey or Russia are not interested in our “excuses”.

It is in the world‘s interest to trade freely, efficiently and effectively.

The world is interested in investing with stability, legality within a system that works and a rule of law.

Argentina is a rich country with poor people.

Switzerland, on the other hand, is a poor country with rich people. Singaporewhich used to be a swamp, began to build skyscrapers a few years ago and to be identified as “the pearl of Asia”.

Without trade, there is no cargo, without cargo there are no shipping companies, without shipping companies there are no portswithout ports there is no port activity, without port activity there is no land freight, and just like crab.

* Specialist in management and international trade