Argentina trains in China thinking about their next friendlies

by admin
The Argentine national team With Lionel Messi present, he returned to training this Sunday in Beijing ahead of Thursday’s friendly against Australia, in the opening duel of the Fifa double date.

With the squad almost complete, and waiting for Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) and Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), the group of players is working thinking about what is to come.

The names with which Lionel Scaloni already counts are Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Enzo Fernandez, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuña, Lucas Ocampos, Guido Rodriguez, Germain Pezzella, Giovanni Simeone, Geronimo Rulli, Nicolas Tagliafico, Walter Benitez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Alexander Garnacho, Leonardo Balerdi, Facundo Medina, Exequiel Palacios, Facundo Buonanotte, Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi.

The revolution by Lionel Messi, as observed on social networks, is total in the streets of China and many soccer fans came to the surroundings with the desire to see him at least for a moment.

In addition, in the last hours Emiliano Martínez and Alexis Mac Allister joined, both from England.

The coaching staff also summoned Independiente goalkeeper Mateo Morro, to participate in the Tour as a sparring partner and who also came with the first group.

Today the team worked at the Beijing Olympic Stadium under the orders of world champion Scaloni.

Argentina will play two games on this tour, on Thursday the 15th, starting at 9, against Australia, in Beijing; and then on Monday at 9:30 a.m., in Jakarta, Indonesia, against the local team.

In this way, Argentina and Australia will repeat the duel of the round of 16 in Qatar, which ended with a 2-1 national victory, with goals from Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez and a key final save by Emiliano Martínez.

