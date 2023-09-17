Argentina won the doubles and beat Lithuania in the Davis Cup series

Argentina, with the weight of the highest hierarchy of its tennis players, The Davis Cup series against Lithuania was awarded today after reaching an irrecoverable 3-0 in the best of five points tie, which was achieved with the victory in dobles by Andrés Molteni and Máximo González about Tadas Babalis and Edas Butvilas for a comfortable 6-4 y 6-3.

With the victory consummated on the central court of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club by the “top ten” Molteni (9) and “Machi” González (10)after one hour and 17 minutes of play, and under a light rain, Argentina reached the objective that was advance to the 2024 Qualifiersthat is, the stage prior to the Finals in which the elite countries compete.

The Argentine couple, champions this year in five tournamentss, the Córdoba Open, Rio de Janeiro, the Conde de Godó in Barcelona, ​​Washington and the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati, closed the series and unleashed the celebrations of a triumph that had begun to build yesterday.

The Argentine team, whose captain is Guillermo “Mago” Coria, arrived on Sunday with an advantage that was presumed decisive after the victories achieved on Saturday by Francisco Cerúndolo (21) over the youthful Vilius Gaubas (476), 18, by 6-1, 6-7 (6-8) and 6-2, and de Sebastian Baez (28) against the experienced Ricardas Berankis (231), 33 years old, 7-6 (8-6), 5-7 and 6-3, after two hours and 42 minutes.

ARGENTINA TO THE NEXT ROUND! 🇦🇷 🎾 The Albiceleste beat Lithuania 3-0 after the González / Molteni duo beat Butvilas and Babelis 6-4 and 6-3 in the doubles duel. 🎙️ @LuciaRBosch – @pviola14#DavisCupEnDSPORTS pic.twitter.com/J8GVqZe49i — DSports (@DSports) September 17, 2023

In the doubles, the Argentine couple, one of the best on the circuit, He imposed his hierarchy from the initial set, with a command of the stage that allowed them to resolve the set with a single break and very good service games.

The only break of the set came in the third game and the Argentines went ahead 2-1 with a good return from Tandilense González, the most experienced of the duo at 40 years old.

In the second set Molteni and González came out determined to close the series and achieved a fast break on Babelis’ serve to go ahead 1-0 and thus they moved comfortably on a day in which there were fewer people, the stadium was at 70 percent of its capacity, possibly due to the permanent threat of rain.

The Lithuanians showed an acceptable levelbut it was logical that they were surpassed by the highest hierarchy of the Argentine couple. Machi González from Tandil was very fine to cross the net, a characteristic of their game, and that tipped the balance in favor of the Argentine team, which took a 5-3 lead and was on the brink of victory.

The only moment of doubt was when, with Lithuania at their service, they had three match points and they couldn’t achieve themperhaps playing in a hurry because it was already starting to rain heavily and the game could be suspended.

“IF THIS MATCH WERE PLAYING US AS A VISITOR, IT WAS GOING TO BE COMPLICATED FOR US” 🎙️ Machi González and the importance of home field, exclusively on DSPORTS#DavisCupEnDSPORTS pic.twitter.com/githJ3MKYL — DSports (@DSports) September 17, 2023

However, the Argentines continued to insist and managed to break the Lithuanian service with the fifth match point in favor for close the set 6-3 which came with a right hand from Butvilas that went long.

The end was pure celebration with the five tennis players embraced together with the “Mago” Coria, in a sign of support for his managementbecause his contract will end at the end of the year and it is not defined whether it will be renewed despite his express desire to continue as captain.

Once the victory is consummated and the pass to the Qualifiers, what follows for Argentina is to know which country will be its next rival in the first days of February 2024something that will be defined next November once this year’s Davis Finals are over.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

