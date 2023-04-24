Home » Argentina won the robotics world championship with a female team
Argentina won the robotics world championship with a female team

Argentina won the robotics world championship with a female team

After having won the world cup, international competitions continue to give us back the illusion. Three students from a high school in the city of Buenos Aires made history in an international robotics competition in Israel and they set the bar very high: they won three gold medals and four second places. It is the first time that the country has won a robotics world championship with a female team.

They are Isabella Mastrangelo, Sofía Perez Voges and Florencia Grillo, 5th grade students. year of ORT High School. The project that led to international competition was the development of autonomous systems that would reduce the number of road accidents

It all started when they began to participate in the «Robotics Club” of the school I attend, who motivates his students to build autonomous robots. During 2022 they had the opportunity to compete in Paraná and Bahía Blanca.

“ORT gave us all the knowledge. From electronics and design, to even how to speak in front of a jury. Each learning was a grain of sand that was contributing to us day by day«Said Isabella about how her school influenced her training.

Sofía highlighted having a “space to grow” and feel “confident that, no matter how wrong we are, there will always be someone to help us. All the teachers and coordinators encouraged us to continue”.

«We were the first 100% female team who traveled to Israel in this competition, it would be great to be able to continue representing them not only in studies and contests, but also in the workplace”, highlighted Florencia.

What is “Robot Traffic”?

It is an international robotics competition consisting of three categories:

Racingan autonomous robot championship in the style of a sprint race
Careful Drivingwhere the car must respect the traffic rules of the track;
Careful Driving Advancedwhich involves more advanced rules, such as showing turn signals.


