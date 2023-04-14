Art, in addition to providing great visual pleasure, can also represent a great investment opportunity. In Argentina, there are several examples that support this statement.

In fact, currently the values ​​of the main national works are incredibly low due to the economic difficulties that the country is experiencing. But, in the medium term, this will improve and the prices of the works will reach the prices in dollars that they had in previous decades.

The most valued artists in the country are Antonio Berni, Benito Quinquela Martín, Raquel Forner, Julio Le Parc, Guillermo Kuitca, León Ferrari, Luis Felipe Noé and Antonio Seguí, among others.

Argentine art: a good option to buy cheap

However, there are also other important artists who are currently not the most chosen, but their works may have a great appreciation in the near future.

Although there are an innumerable number of outstanding artists, Juan Carlos Castagnino, Carlos Alonso and Guillermo Roux can be mentioned as exponents who have done a fantastic work. They are highly recognized here and abroad, and yet their prices are low in relation to the quality of their work.

Another example is that of Juan Manuel Sánchez, a tremendous artist whose values ​​do not match the magnitude and quality of his work.

All these names, in addition to showing our national identity, have committed themselves to the Argentine reality: they captured the country’s history in their work.

In addition, they are a good investment option due to their academic training, the quality of their works, the themes they cover, their impeccable techniques and careful composition. With a capital sensitivity, his works are worthy of being in the most important museums in the world.

However, incredibly, while Uruguayan, Chilean, Colombian, and Brazilian artists can be seen exhibited in important museums abroad, it is difficult for the same thing to happen with Argentines. With exceptions, like the huge Marta Minujin.

Argentine art on the rise

Beyond the fact that a work can be a good investment, what the buyer should look for is that said piece identifies with him. Once the possibility of purchase is reached, it is common for him to get carried away by emotion and want a work to enjoy it daily, enjoy it and rejoice with it.

Unlike cold investments, here the sensitivity and emotion generated by the work represent a very important value in the purchase decision.

But it has been shown that when there is economic turbulence and the country does not offer security for the future, the person who has the economic possibility of making a purchase prefers to be protected in an asset that can be disposed of quickly.

In other words, economic uncertainty and the purchase of works of art are conflicting situations. Instead, the investor opens up to the experience of investing and enjoying at the same time in a stable economy.

For this reason, when Argentina finds greater stability, it will be inevitable that there will be a rise in these values ​​in the short or medium term. Our art will be revalued and our artists will be positioned in the place they deserve.

This will allow many Argentine homes to have the chance to enjoy a work of art that will improve their lives, that will change their space and that will also be a valuable safeguard.

*Collector and owner of Witcomb Galleries

