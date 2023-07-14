Home » Argentine Businesswoman Wanda Nara Suspected to Have Leukemia, Awaiting Diagnosis
Citing sources from Wanda Nara’s inner circle and doctors, Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata revealed in his Radio Miter program that the Argentine businesswoman has been diagnosed with leukemia.

The news came to light after Nara was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night due to severe abdominal pain. She is currently awaiting medical results.

According to Lanata, tests conducted at the Los Arcos Sanatorium showed that Nara has abnormally high white blood cell counts, indicating a hematological disease. Additionally, her blood vessels were found to be inflamed. To confirm the diagnosis, Nara will undergo a bone marrow puncture. It was also reported that Nara’s close associates have reached out to Fundaleu, a specialized leukemia center, for further guidance.

Marina Calabró, a presenter, revealed that there are two possible origins for Nara’s condition: an infectious disease or a hematological disorder. Additional studies are being conducted to determine the exact cause, and the results are expected within the next 24 to 48 hours.

In a surprising turn of events, it has been speculated on the program “Lanata Sin Filtro” that Nara’s husband, Mauro Icardi, is considering taking her to Italy for treatment. However, neither Nara nor Icardi has confirmed this information.

Yesterday, Nara’s father, Andrés Nara, spoke to Argentine media about his daughter’s health. He stated that the situation had caused some concern but ultimately turned out to be a routine analysis. He confirmed that Nara has already been discharged from the hospital.

As of now, no official statement has been released by Nara or Icardi regarding her diagnosis or potential treatment plans. The public will have to wait for further updates on Nara’s health and her journey towards recovery.

