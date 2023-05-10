Argentine Cup: Almagro eliminated Unión de Santa Fe, on penalties

Santa Fe Unionfrom the Professional League, was eliminated this Tuesday against almagrofrom the First National, for the 32nd final of Argentine Cup.

The match was played at the Estadio Único de San Nicolás with arbitration by Andrés Garino.

After drawing 1 to 1, everything was defined from the penalty shootout 4 to 3.

Imanol Macucha had scored for Tatengue, 23 minutes into the first half. While at 11 in the plugin he matched Alexis Cuello.

Unión, led by Sebastián Méndez, is in last place in the Professional League and with an eight-game winless streak. Their last victory (2-0 vs. Estudiantes de La Plata) was during the previous management of the Uruguayan Gustavo Munúa.

Almagro occupies the eighth position of Group A of the First National and on the last date he beat Flandria 3-1, at home.

Almagro will face Excursionistas, who eliminated Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata on penalties.

