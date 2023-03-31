Belgrano will play again in La Rioja for the Argentine Cup and it will be on Wednesday, April 26 against Independiente Rivadavia de Mendoza for the 32nd round. of the tournament.

From the Secretary of Sports of the neighboring province it was confirmed that the Pirata and La Lepra match will be played at the Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna stadium (previously called the Vargas Stadium), where they played last year against Platense for the same instance.

In the 2022 edition, Celeste (reached the round of 16) drew 1-1 with Calamar and then qualified in definition by kicks from the penalty spot.

From the club it was reported that they have been informed that this will be the day and the venue for the match with the Cuyos, but the time in which this match will be played has not yet been determined.

In this way, Celeste will be playing a total of seven games in April, six for the Professional League tournament and the Cup:

Monday 3 – Sarmiento (at 20 at Kempes), date 9 LPF.

(at 20 at Kempes), date 9 LPF. Saturday 8 – Union in Santa Fe by the date 10 (at 18).

by the date 10 (at 18). Wednesday 12 – Hurricane (Giant of Alberdi) date 11 at 19.

(Giant of Alberdi) date 11 at 19. Saturday 15th – Gymnastics La Plata date 12 (at 9:30 p.m.).

date 12 (at 9:30 p.m.). Domingo 23 – Newell’s (Alberdi) date 13.

(Alberdi) date 13. Wednesday 26 – Independent Rivadavia (Mza) for 32nd Argentine Cup in La Rioja

for 32nd Argentine Cup in La Rioja Domingo 30 – Independent in Avellaneda date 14.

