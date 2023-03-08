The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the deficits of the health system and since then, what Argentine doctors earn has been debated. One perspective is to compare what benefits are paid with what doctors earn in other parts of the world.

To give you a comparative framework, we relate it to what members pay for their health insurance, here and in other parts of the world. Not everything is perfectly comparable, since the Argentine prepaid cover more expenses than in other countries where some benefits are covered by public health (disability, in vitro fertilization, gastric belt, etc).|

However, some of these variables keep a disproportion between the values ​​of delivery and costs that powerfully attract attention and become one more point in this debate on the health of Argentines.

good medicine have a similar cost worldwide. The countries that produce precision medical instruments are few and almost nothing is Made in Argentina.

The differences in the equipment and input costs are not as large compared to other countries analysed, but there are differences in the fee perceived by Argentine doctors.

To recognize these differences we will use both the official dollar and the parallel dollar (two of the 16 dollar price variables that exist in the market) and we will set three parameters of the benefits paid by the prepaid: the consultation (similar to the consultations in the other specialties); cataract (the most frequent surgery); and Vitrectomy (one of the most delicate surgeries), considered in Uruguay, Brazil, Spain and the United States.

Obviously in each value there is a before. That is, a dispersion of the values, but we take what we consider to be the estimated average for each case.

Argentine doctors charge between three and four times less

The consultation in Argentina for prepaid is between 1000/2500 pesos, with lower values ​​in social works and something more in some other managers.

Curiously, PAMI has a consultation that is higher than that of some prepaid, but the idea is limit ourselves to prepaidtheir values ​​and how they relate to prepaid companies in other parts of the world.

That’s why, estimating the query at $2000 is not a far off figure. If that was the cost on January 1, 2023 ($180 official / $330 the parallel) they are: at the official value: US$10.80; and to the parallel US$ 5.50.

The consultation in Uruguay is equivalent to US$ 25; Spain, US$22; Brazil, US$22; USA between US$50 and US$150, according to the State and the level of the specialist. All these values ​​are before taxes and it is known that Argentina has higher tax pressure than those indicated.

That is to say, any doctor abroad charges at least twice as much as an Argentine doctor (an issue that is aggravated when we must subtract depreciation due to inflation, since it is not uncommon collect at 60/90/120 days of the benefit or even later).

While the GDP per capita in Argentina is US$10,650, in Uruguay it is US$17,313 and in Brazil US$7,500. In Spain, on the other hand, it is US$30,105 and in the US, US$70,250.

Doctors and surgery costs

A cataract surgery in Argentina is paid between $50,000 and $150,000; Let’s put an average of $100,000, that is, US$555 official dollar/US$285 the blue.

In United States the same surgery is paid up to US$ 3000 (between 2,000 and 4,000), of which the patient pays US$700.

In Spain, a waterfall costs US$1,000, in Uruguay US$1,800 and in Brazil US$1,500.

This means that, in the best of cases, surgery is paid for almost twice as much as in Argentina (speaking of the official dollar, although there are inputs that are no longer paid at the official dollar value).

It is worth noting that the cataract surgery equipment (phacoemulsifier, microscope, etc.) are not manufactured in Argentina, they come from the US, Switzerland, Germany, etc.

Here they are more expensive (due to Customs duties), spare parts are more difficult to obtain and we do not have financing from other countries, but they are identical to those used in other countries… and despite that, they pay us between half or the third part in terms, as we already said, that extend between 90 and 180 days, Argentina being the country with the highest inflation of those that we have mentioned.

Doctors and vitrectomy surgery

The vitrectomy with peeling membrane It is one of the most delicate surgeries in the entire anatomy that requires a highly complex structure. It consists of entering the back of the eye to access the retina (a tissue 250/300 microns thick) and removing pathological tissues that are 50 microns thick. In Argentina, providers are paid $250,000. (Between $150,000 to $450,000) in all concepts.

This operation requires expensive equipment and instruments that easily exceed the US$ 250,000 investment and disposable material is needed that is not always quoted in official dollars (at $189 the official dollar would be US$1,388, and at $350 the blue dollar would be US$715).

This surgery is very delicate and implies a very high intrinsic legal risk, because any error implies loss of vision:

● in USA pays US$4,000 for a vitrectomy

● Spain from US$ 2,000

● Uruguay from US$3,500

● And in Brazil, about US$ 2,150

Are we three or four times cheaper than border countries? Are we half as good as our colleagues? Are we worth less than half of what one of them charges?

Now, the reader will be able to say that these countries have a higher cost of living. Well, how much does health insurance cost per month in these countries?

● In Argentina there are 5 institutions that cover almost 70% of the population with prepaid health insurance. A medium plan it costs about $ 45,000 per person per monthwhich is US$250 official or US$135 blue.

● In Uruguay, you pay US$60 plus a copayment of 10% of the value of the consultation or study.

If we divide the value of the consultation by what is paid, it gives us: official $10.80 per consultation / 250 equals 23 queries; blue $5.6 per query / 135 equals 24 queries.

● In Uruguay almost 3 consultations are covered with the monthly payment of the prepaid

● In Spain, 22 dollars divided by 66 equals 3 consultations

● In Brazil, 80 dollars will be paid and 22 consultations, which is equivalent to 3.6 consultations

● in USA the situation is more complex, a marriage pays US$ 500 per monthbut in case of cup You can pay up to US$7,000 as a copayment in the case of interventions.

I think the message is very clear, although the prepaid in Argentina act in a supportive way and must take charge of interventions and surgeries that in other countries are borne by the affiliate, there is a disproportion between what a doctor earns in Argentina and what they still do in neighboring countries where there is not so much difference with the GDP per capita.

In all cases they earn less in absolute terms and also in the cost of health relationship – value of the consultation.

Many members complain about the it takes time to get a turn and how doctors have been deleted from their prepaid… this is part of the explanation that justifies the deterioration in the quality of services.

If these figures are maintained performance quality will deteriorate not only in waiting time but in technological obsolescence.

We believe that copay is part of the solutionbut as long as the money paid by the member goes directly to the provider (doctor, psychologist, kinesiologist) because this would reduce the financial cost that the doctor supports.

Otherwise, we are only making the problem worse.

It is essential that this dialogue is not only between prepaid and state agencies, tens of thousands of professionals in the art of healing and hundreds of thousands of employees who cannot be left out are involved here.

Physicians must have a voice and a vote in this dialogue.

* Ophthalmologist (MN 59.216)- Member of CAMEOF- Director of the Vision Institute

