Argentine shares rebounded and were close to breaking a new record

The shares of Argentine companies in the Buenos Aires stock market and on Wall Street resumed this Friday a uptrendwhile dollar bonds fell.

The S&P Merval panel of Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA) rose by an average of 1.33% to 420,736.69 units.

The biggest rises in the general panel were for Cresud, which advanced 8,97%, followed by San Miguel with 7.34%, Irsa 7.23%, Transener 7.21% and Mirgor, which gained 6.86%. Among the greatest casualties were YPFDD, which fell 3.70%Iron 3.31%, y Capex with 2.97%.

The electoral situation pushes the rise of the Merval and expectations have a lot to do with it

The Buenos Aires stock market had fallen 3.4% on Thursday and accumulated a rise of 13.6% in the previous three sessions, due to profit taking.

The Merval exceeded 420,000 points in intraday trading during the week and once again headed to reach the 430,000, its all-time high.

The local stock market index closes the week gaining ground at 1.85% and accumulates more than 23% rise so far in June.

Wall Street

On Wall Street, Argentine stocks operated with the majority of increases led by IRSA 6.9%, Edenor 3.5% and Telecom Argentina 2.5%.

Among the losses on the New York stock market were suffered by the titles of Mercado Libre with a loss of 2.5%, Despegar 0.9% and Globant 1.7%.

The bonds denominated in dollars operate with a bearish trend, with the higher losses led by the GD41D which falls 2.9%the GD29 with 1.8% and the AL30D, with a decline of 1.1%.

The country risk indicator, measured by the JP.Morgan bank, increases eight units, reaching 2,209 basis points, a value below the all-time high of 2,976 units registered in July 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

