Argentinian Old Regime

The Argentine Ancien Regime: those who had power one day stopped having it.

The Old Regime was the form of government used in France during the 17th and 18th centuries, characterized by an absolute monarchy and a class society, which succumbed to the French Revolution. The exhaustion of an entire society guided by the motto “liberty, equality and fraternity” culminated in the popular assault on the Bastille on July 14, 1789.

As those who had power will see, one day they stopped having it. They are epochal changes that in a single day mark history forever.

Saving the distances and the comparisons with those historical moments in the current Argentine society there are certain winds that herald a kind of end of cycle. There are many things that are no longer going on in Argentina and there is a feeling in favor of a profound change that is rumored in the streets.

In the Argentine Ancien Regime there is a way of doing politics and administering the state at all levels that, with very few exceptions, has shown signs of a state of decrepitude and putrefaction that calls for an end to the cycle.

Crisis in political matters, crisis in economic matters, crisis in matters of security, educational crisis, severe crisis in justice, social crisis, crisis everywhere, etc., are the elementary result of an Argentine Ancien Regime that must succumb.

The Kirchners in Santa Cruz since 1987, the Cafiero with contributions from several generations since the 50s, the Rodríguez Saa since 1983, the Zamora who stole Santiago del Estero for several years now, replacing the Juárez, Gildo Insfrán who did not need descendants to be enthroned for more than thirty years in power from Formosa, to cite some emblematic examples. Everyone is part of the problem and without discussion not of the solution. Of course, all wealthy.

Corrupt trade unionists who have crossed all limits of immorality are also part of the Argentine Ancien Regime. The Argentine Ancien Regime has a judiciary with judges who owe favors due to their appointments and who also make up niches that are also very rotten but very harmful for the republic. At the height of the heights, the Argentine Ancien Regime governs with 100% annual inflation, blaming pandemics, wars and droughts.

Will Argentine society incombustible follow the Argentine Ancien Regime or will it be part of a day that seals a true change of era?

Miguel Donadio

