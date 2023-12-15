Home » Ariadne Diaz Fears Mothering a Daughter in Mexico due to Gender Violence
Entertainment

Ariadne Diaz Fears Mothering a Daughter in Mexico due to Gender Violence

by admin
Ariadne Diaz Fears Mothering a Daughter in Mexico due to Gender Violence

Mexican Actress Ariadne Diaz Fearful of Having a Daughter in a Country Plagued by Violence Against Women

Ariadne Diaz, a well-known actress in Mexico, has expressed her fear of becoming a mother to a daughter in a country where violence against women is a growing and alarming phenomenon. The issue of femicides in Mexico is one that is deeply troubling to many, including celebrities like Diaz, who are using their platforms to raise awareness and demand change.

During a recent red carpet event for “On a trip with the Derbez: Looking for Santa,” Diaz was asked about her feelings regarding the disappearance and murder of Venezuelan woman Guillki Maika Torres in Jalisco. Diaz’s response was heartbreaking, as she expressed her deep sadness and concern for the safety of women in Mexico.

Diaz had joined in the efforts to report Torres missing on social media, only to tragically learn that her body had been found. The actress, who has a special connection to the area where Torres was found, expressed her anguish at the news, saying, “It hurt me a lot because I told myself ‘maybe it’s too soon, maybe they just don’t contact her.’ I share the story and the next day, a few hours after sharing it, I find out this (that she was found dead).”

The event has deeply impacted Diaz to the point where she is rethinking her desire for motherhood. She had previously expressed a desire to have a daughter to expand her family, but the recent events have caused her to reconsider. Diaz spoke out about her concerns, saying, “I would like to be the mother of a girl, but this made me think a lot about that. Yes, I would like to be a mother, but, without a doubt, this anxiety that I have with my son would be multiplied by a hundred because in this country it is true that women are not safe and unfortunately there is no voice that says ‘this is going to change’ or ‘we are going to investigate thoroughly to clarify what happened with this feminicide.'”

See also  The 17th century Atlas stolen 80 years ago in Agrigento was about to be sold abroad

Diaz’s words highlight the deep-seated fear and anxiety that many women in Mexico feel about bringing a daughter into a world where their safety cannot be guaranteed. Her message has resonated with other women in the entertainment field and beyond, as they come together to demand change and denounce the insecurity that plagues the country.

The actress is just one of many voices who are using their platforms to raise awareness about the violence against women in Mexico in the hopes of spurring action and change.

You may also like

“Ferrari”, the owner of the Cavallino told by...

Ruby Lin and Huo Jianhua: A Decade of...

Fox scores 41 points; Kings beat Thunder 128-123

Tragic Death of Christian Music Singer at 30:...

The Serious Consequences of Leaking Medical Information: The...

Dollar at $800: they warn that inflationary dynamics...

Chris Cuomo’s Interview with Tourette Syndrome Influencer Baylen...

Primo Levi and the beginning of the endless...

The Indomitable Spirit of China: A Tribute to...

With joint operations, the province and municipality go...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy