Ariana Grande Officially Files for Divorce: A Look Inside Her Separation from Dalton Gomez and New Relationship with Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially ended their marriage, according to new reports. Sources close to the couple revealed that their relationship had actually come to an end back in January, but they chose to keep it private throughout. Now, both parties have filed divorce suits to legally end their marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.” Ariana’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, confirmed the filings and stated that the couple already had everything planned to expedite the process. The only remaining task is for Ariana to write a check of an undisclosed amount to finalize the divorce.

The decision to wait eight months to make the news public was reportedly a mutual one, as the couple wanted time to heal and move on. Despite the breakup, Ariana and Dalton maintained a friendly relationship and continued talking on the phone. Sources close to them have expressed how loving and respectful they were to one another throughout the entire process.

While the reasons for the divorce have not been officially disclosed, it is known that the couple had very different lifestyles. Dalton, a real estate agent, preferred to distance himself from the spotlight, whereas Ariana is a prominent pop star continuously hounded by paparazzi. Speculations about the breakup were fueled by Ariana being seen without her wedding ring at various events.

Adding to the post-divorce narrative, it has been rumored that Ariana has found new love in actor Ethan Slater. The two met during the production of “Wicked,” a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” and quickly became friends. Their friendship eventually developed into something more, but both parties decided to wait until their previous marriages had ended before starting a romantic relationship. However, this news did not sit well with Slater’s ex-wife, Lilly Jay, who reportedly feels betrayed by Ariana and devastated by Ethan’s decision.

Amidst the public attention surrounding their relationship, Ariana and Ethan are said to be laying low and respectful of their exes. They are trying to navigate their new relationship while also protecting their friends’ emotions. Ultimately, Ethan and Lilly finalized their divorce at the end of July after a five-year marriage. Their stable relationship couldn’t withstand the allure of the pop star.