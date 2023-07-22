Ariana Grande’s Intense Love Life: A Look at Her High-Profile Relationships and Breakups

Ariana Grande, known for her intense and fast-paced love life, recently made headlines after her marriage to Dalton Gomez came to an end after just two years. However, it seems that the singer has already moved on and is now reportedly dating Broadway actor Ethan Slater.

Grande, known for her hit songs such as “Problem,” is not only talented but also known for her intense relationships that often dominate the headlines. Let’s take a look at her past love stories, which included high-profile relationships, commitments, and even a secret wedding.

Grande’s romantic journey began in 2008 when she started dating Graham Phillips, whom she met during their Broadway musical “13”. The couple went public with their relationship in 2009 and frequently shared their romantic moments on social media. However, their relationship came to an end in 2011 due to distance and their growing careers. Despite the breakup, they remained good friends.

Next on Grande’s list was Jai Brooks, a member of the Australian band The Janoskians. They began dating in 2012 after meeting online. Their relationship became public and garnered a lot of attention, but they announced their separation in 2013 due to distance and busy schedules.

In 2014, Grande was rumored to have briefly reconciled with Brooks, but it was never confirmed. Instead, she started dating rapper Big Sean. The couple became official in mid-2014 and showed their support for each other’s careers. However, the relationship faced ups and downs, leading to a breakup in 2015, once again due to their busy schedules.

Grande’s next relationship was with her choreographer, Ricky Alvarez, which began in 2015. They kept their relationship relatively private at first but started sharing more moments on social media. However, their relationship faced a scandal in 2015 when a video of them kissing in a pastry shop was leaked online. Despite the incident, they continued their relationship until mid-2016 when they decided to separate amicably due to differences in their schedules.

One of Grande’s most significant relationships was with rapper Mac Miller. They first collaborated on her hit single “The Way” in 2012 and became close friends. Rumors of a romantic relationship circulated in 2016, and they confirmed their relationship publicly in August of that year. The couple collaborated on several songs and supported each other through challenging times, especially Miller’s struggle with addiction. However, they announced their separation in May 2018, and tragically, Miller passed away from an overdose later that year.

Lastly, Grande had a highly publicized relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in 2018. Their relationship developed quickly, and they got engaged after just a few weeks. The couple expressed their love for each other openly and even got matching tattoos. However, the intense media attention and personal issues led to their breakup after just five months.

Despite her high-profile relationships and frequent breakups, Grande has always handled them with maturity and maintained good relationships with her exes. It remains to be seen how her newfound romance with Ethan Slater will unfold, but Grande’s fans are undoubtedly eager to see her find happiness in love once again.