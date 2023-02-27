Artist Lin Yichen (right) held a fan meeting on the evening of the 26th, and his friend Chen Bolin (left) appeared in pajamas for “Cheng Youqing” (Lin Yichen’s character name in “I May Not Love You”). (Provided by Zhou Zi Entertainment / Central News Agency)

[The Epoch Times, February 27, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Taiwanese artist Ariel Lin’s 20th anniversary fan meeting was originally scheduled to be held last year, but it was delayed due to the epidemic, and finally appeared last night (26th). The theme of this meeting is a pajama party. In addition to inviting Huang Zijiao to be the host, she also invited friends Chen Bolin and Wei Lian to the platform.

Ariel Lin held a pajamas party, at first she was a little worried that fans would be too shy to wear them, but unexpectedly the response was quite enthusiastic.

The mysterious guests Chen Bolin and Wei Li’an who appeared last night are the leading actors and theme song singers of Ariel Lin’s masterpiece “I May Not Love You” in 2011, which set off another climax for the meeting that night.

Especially when “Brother Big Ren” Chen Bolin appeared, he was cheered by the audience, which made Lin Yichen a little jealous and said: “Why are you all so calm when I appear on stage?”

In order to support the heroine of the idol drama “Cheng Youqing”, Chen Bolin also put on pajamas to attend, but when the cold snapped, the thin pajamas made him shiver from the cold, so he had to wonder why Ariel Lin didn’t look cold at all. It turned out that she was wearing two pairs of pants.

Lin Yichen and Chen Bolin also played a situational drama with fans on the spot, recreating the tacit understanding of their partners in the drama 12 years ago.

Another friendly Wei Li’an brought the classic opening song “I’ll Still” from “I May Not Love You” and sang together with Ariel Lin. Afterwards, the two also cooked “Fried Rice” together and drew 6 One lucky fan can pack and take home to taste.

The proceeds from this event will be donated by Ariel Lin’s support club on behalf of all the fans to the Sunshine Foundation and other public welfare organizations, hoping to contribute to these social welfare associations.

This year Ariel Lin will be invited to many dramas, besides filming an album of Xu Yuting’s works, there is another album and two movie plans in the future.

Editor in charge: Xin Youan