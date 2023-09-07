Aries and Crocs Unveil Collaborative Hiker Xscape Clog: A Fusion of Style and Travel Inspiration

Crocs and Aries Collaborate to Launch Unique Shoe Model

In an exciting new partnership, footwear giant Crocs and streetwear brand Aries have joined forces to release their first-ever joint shoe model. The collaboration is centered around the Crocs Hiker Xscape Clog Orion design, with an added touch of Aries’ iconic design style, inspired by the concept of travel. Renowned photographer Colin Dodgson and Jonny Lu, ambassador for the nonprofit environmental conservation organization World Land Trust, teamed up to create the captivating shoe catalog.

The Aries x Crocs Hiker Xscape Clog is available in two vibrant colors: desert yellow and stone gray. The shoe’s body is crafted using CrosliteTM, an environmentally friendly material. Aries has incorporated their classic Roman column elements into the detachable and adjustable heel strap. Additionally, the upper part of the shoe features Aries’ iconic 6MM Woven paracord and reflective markings, along with a boosted midsole and a sawtooth sole for enhanced grip. Adding a unique touch, the shoes also come with a Zhibi star embellishment, showcasing treasures typically found by adventurers, such as amethyst and citrine, seashells, snail shells, natural amber stones, magic mushrooms, and gold nuggets.

To celebrate this collaboration, Aries has teamed up with Colin Dodgson, Jonny Lu, and Innen magazine to create a special 32-page magazine. This magazine will be released alongside the joint shoe series and will be exclusively distributed by Aries.

The Aries x Crocs Hiker Xscape Clog is set to officially launch on September 6th, with a price tag of 839 yuan. Interested readers and footwear enthusiasts are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exciting collaboration.