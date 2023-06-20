Aristegui is the ARI candidate and is fighting for his seat in Cambia Río Negro

The president of the Bariloche Electricity Cooperative, Carlos Aristegui, joined to the list of leaders seeking to be candidates for the mayor of Bariloche, to the top the ARI list who will compete with the PRO for a nomination within the Cambia Río Negro alliance.

On Saturday it became known that the PRO put together his list and presented his proposal to compete in the municipal elections on September 3 with the figure of Germán Vega as a candidate for mayor. In that instance there were no more proposals, but the force was left open to the formation of the alliance with the ARI and the UCR to replicate the seal Cambia Río Negro or Together for Changeas defined by the party authorities.

The name of the alliance will also depend on whether the UCR joins, which has not yet defined its municipal electoral strategy.

The list leads to leaders of the PRO and UCR

The ARI resolved its candidacies with a list headed by Aristegui for the mayor, Carolina De Miguel as a candidate to preside over the Municipal Council and the radical Pablo Silva in the section of the Comptroller’s Court, as confirmed by sources in the sector to black river newspaper.

Aristegui presents himself as an extra-partisan and he clarified to this newspaper that he does not appear in the PRO affiliate register either, that is why I cannot compete within that force to which he belonged, he was a candidate for mayor in 2015 and resigned in 2019. The leader indicated that he re-affiliated with the party, but when he consulted his situation recently he found that It was not included in the register.

From Miguelwho heads the list of councilors, is a reference to the PRO and was mentioned as a pre-candidate for legislator for the Andean Circuit, she even shared a presentation before the press in Bariloche with the pre-candidate for the presidency Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and the candidate for governor Aníbal Tortoriello, but later it was not included in the list of Cambia Río Negro.

Silva, who leads the list of the Comptroller’s Court, is radical and integrates the sector of the ex-candidate for lieutenant governor of Cambia Río Negro, Juan Pablo Alvarez Guerrero.

«It is a varied list with leaders of the PRO, ARI, Peronists, radicals and libertarians“, Aristegui said, noting that the list was formally presented yesterday.

According to the leader, now The proposals of the PRO and ARI remain in the hands of the provincial authorities of the alliance that must define how the certification is settled. In principle, an internal election would be ruled out.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

