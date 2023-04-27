Armando Trovajoli, a legend on display

Listen to the audio version of the article

The universal notes of “Rugantino” or “Add a seat at the table”; the beginning as a great jazz player and the performance on the same stage with “legends” such as Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Chet Baker; the over 300 soundtracks of cinema masterpieces such as “We loved each other so much”, “La Ciociara” or “A special day”; the direction, on behalf of Rai, of the first stable pop music orchestra; famous songs, such as “Che m’è ‘mparato a ffà”, which contributed to the American launch of Sophia Loren: they are only part of an immense talent. That of Armando Trovajoli, “a legend in music”, as stated in the title of the exhibition that Roma Capitale dedicates to the pianist, composer and conductor who died 10 years ago.

The violin

A fascinating itinerary – which can be visited at the Museum of Rome in Trastevere until 14 May and curated by Mariapaola Trovajoli, Alessandro Nicosia and Federica Nicosia – among photos, documents, records, videos, posters, awards (including four David di Donatello and five Nastri d ‘silver), objects, such as the violin that was given to him by his father when he was four years old, and which gave the “la” to a passion that lasted a lifetime. A passion that began, precisely, with jazz, which led him, in 1949, to represent Italy at the International Jazz Festival in Paris.

Bach

Then the study for the diploma in piano and the electrocution for Bach, an author who will remain an aesthetic and formative reference (as Enrico Pieranunzi underlines) for all his production. Production that sees the musical comedy as the protagonist, with the creation of songs that have entered the history of music and in the hearts of audiences around the world: from “Roma nun fa la stupida tonight” to “Add a seat at the table”, the ability to be brilliant passes from knowing how to make the greatness of one’s art reach everyone. From theatre, to TV, to the cinema, where his notes do not underline, but are themselves language: think of the music of “We loved each other so much” or of “A particular day”, works by Scola, with whom he collaborated for almost all of his filmography, as well as having worked with other big names, such as De Sica, Risi, Pietrangeli, Monicelli. A life in music, with a close link with Rome, immortalized with “Rugantino” and central to his entire career, up to the last project to which he was dedicating himself (of which the exhibition proposes the script and the score), i.e. the theatrical version of the film “Tosca”. And Rome today pays homage to him: after the Ponte della Musica named after him, another journey, between images and memory.

“Armando Trovajoli – A legend in music”, Rome, Museum of Rome in Trastevere, until 14 May