This year, thanks to the Armani Acqua for Life initiative, everyone will be able to contribute to supporting a new project in Zambia in collaboration with Wateraid. Throughout the month of April, by purchasing any product from the Acqua di Giò line at Douglas stores in Italy and on the Douglas.it e-shop, Armani beauty will donate 20 euros for the construction of a water supply system with a capacity of 50,000 liters and over 50 water points at Nteme Rural Health Center and surrounding communities. This will allow 8,000 people to access drinking water and sanitation

In Zambia, there are huge disparities between cities and rural areas in access to water and sanitation in health facilities. The Joint Monitoring Program – 2019 revealed that only half of rural health facilities have access to a source of water, compared to 100% of urban ones. Access to a safe source of water that can keep us going through floods, droughts and natural disasters is essential. Only thanks to clean water, in fact, not only is it possible to avoid the spread of certain diseases, but people can continue to go to school and work.

The project in Zambia further consolidates the long-standing commitment of the Armani Acqua for Life project. Born in 2020, it aims to allow universal access to drinking water in regions affected by water scarcity. To date, the initiative has invested more than 14 million euros in water projects in 23 countries, supporting over 590,000 people worldwide. Armani beauty aims to become a source of clean water for 1 million people by 2030. In 2023 Acqua for Life will have 10 active projects in different countries: in addition to the projects already active in China, India, Madagascar, Malawi , Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda, two new initiatives in Bangladesh and Zambia.