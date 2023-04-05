Home Entertainment Armani, Acqua for Life supports a new project in Zambia
Entertainment

Armani, Acqua for Life supports a new project in Zambia

by admin
Armani, Acqua for Life supports a new project in Zambia

This year, thanks to the Armani Acqua for Life initiative, everyone will be able to contribute to supporting a new project in Zambia in collaboration with Wateraid. Throughout the month of April, by purchasing any product from the Acqua di Giò line at Douglas stores in Italy and on the Douglas.it e-shop, Armani beauty will donate 20 euros for the construction of a water supply system with a capacity of 50,000 liters and over 50 water points at Nteme Rural Health Center and surrounding communities. This will allow 8,000 people to access drinking water and sanitation

In Zambia, there are huge disparities between cities and rural areas in access to water and sanitation in health facilities. The Joint Monitoring Program – 2019 revealed that only half of rural health facilities have access to a source of water, compared to 100% of urban ones. Access to a safe source of water that can keep us going through floods, droughts and natural disasters is essential. Only thanks to clean water, in fact, not only is it possible to avoid the spread of certain diseases, but people can continue to go to school and work.

The project in Zambia further consolidates the long-standing commitment of the Armani Acqua for Life project. Born in 2020, it aims to allow universal access to drinking water in regions affected by water scarcity. To date, the initiative has invested more than 14 million euros in water projects in 23 countries, supporting over 590,000 people worldwide. Armani beauty aims to become a source of clean water for 1 million people by 2030. In 2023 Acqua for Life will have 10 active projects in different countries: in addition to the projects already active in China, India, Madagascar, Malawi , Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda, two new initiatives in Bangladesh and Zambia.

You may also like

Sergio Massa launches the agricultural dollar today, in...

Motorcycle rental: how much does a getaway cost...

Alberto Fernández travels to Chile for the bilateral...

Max-Out, Nissan’s first electric convertible. Here’s the preview

Racing begins its cupbearer dream in the Libertadores...

Paris, Alain Delon’s collection of masterpieces up for...

Luis María Viaut was removed as federal prosecutor...

Orchid, when beauty in bloom is also smart!

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

Yang Liping’s lover responds that peacock dance was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy