A long-standing love, that of Giorgio Armani for cinema – just think of the numerous collaborations of the designer who has dressed the protagonists of numerous successful films – which is renewed again this year with the participation of Armani beauty as main sponsor of the 79th International Film Festival of the Venice Biennale, which will be held from 31 August to 10 September 2022.

For the fifth consecutive year, the brand will provide the official make-up service to the guests of the show, including celebrities on the red carpet. Since 2018, Armani beauty has provided make-up services to more than 4,000 guests.

The long-standing partnership continues to strengthen the relationship the brand has with the world of film and represents a celebration of Giorgio Armani’s lifelong love for cinema.

Over the years, the designer has created costumes for a number of films, from the most famous American Gigolo of 1980, creating a wardrobe for Richard Gere, to The Untouchables, Gattaca – The door to the universe, I dance alone, Shaft ildetective, the Batman series, The Tuxedo, De-Lovely – So Easy to Love, Fair Game – Spy Hunt, TheSocial Network, Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Hanna, 1981: Investigation in New York and The Wolf of Wall Street, just to name a few some.

In addition to being the main sponsor, the brand strengthens its relationship with the Biennale Cinema, with the Spectators Award – Armani beauty, Orizzonti Extra. Orizzonti Extra is the section of the official selection aimed at new trends in the world of cinema. For the second consecutive year, the award will celebrate the best film of the new section according to a jury of spectators. To provide a further contribution to the culture, education and future generations of the city of Venice, as well as promoting beauty and the world of the arts, Armani beauty supports the restoration of the plaster collection of the Academy of Fine Arts in Venice.