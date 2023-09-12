Armed Commando Targets Miguel Bosé’s Home in Search of Fugitives Inés Gómez Mont and Víctor Álvarez Puga

Miguel Bosé’s Home Robbery Remains Shrouded in Mystery

Last Friday, August 18, an armed commando raided the home of Spanish singer Miguel Bosé in the exclusive Rancho San Francisco neighborhood in Mexico City. The assailants threatened and locked up Bosé, his two teenage children, and two domestic employees while stealing valuable belongings and the singer’s vehicle.

The incident has raised numerous questions, particularly regarding how a group of ten armed individuals managed to enter the heavily secured subdivision. Speculation has also arisen around Bosé’s delayed report to the authorities, as well as the fact that the property is allegedly owned by Inés Gómez Mont or someone in her family.

Gómez Mont, a socialite, has been on the run from justice for two years, facing accusations of money laundering and involvement in organized crime. It is believed that she may have rented or arranged for Bosé to reside in the house located in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

Additional details about the robbery were recently shared by journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante. In a live broadcast on his YouTube channel, Infante revealed that the commando initially targeted Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, Gómez Mont’s husband, who is also wanted by authorities.

Contrary to previous reports, Infante disclosed that the assailants entered through the main door and not through a ravine surrounding the property. He added, “It turns out that it was not against Miguel Bosé, but, they tell me, and it is one of the most serious lines of investigation, that it was to find Álvarez Puga, who you know is on the run, and it is not clear if that house belongs to Inés or to one of her uncles, but Inés lived there.”

According to Infante, the armed commando may have received a tip about Álvarez Puga and Gómez Mont’s presence in Bosé’s house. When they realized their mistake, they decided to steal some of Bosé’s belongings to cover it up.

While no names were mentioned, Infante hinted that an important figure played a role in orchestrating the search for Álvarez Puga. He also dismissed the theory that the assailants entered through the ravine, stating that experts had confirmed they accessed the subdivision through the main door.

As investigations continue, authorities are working to unravel the complexities surrounding this high-profile robbery.

