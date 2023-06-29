Army and Police repair the bridge that collapsed in Cipolletti

This Wednesday, Cipolletti police were working on the bridge that collapsed on Monday on Jordan Island. As detailed, the Army was also present and The placement of a new bridge in the place has already begun to be evaluated.

As explained by Commissioner González, head of the Cipolletti Fourth unit, They are carrying out prevention work in the area due to the flooding of the river due to the storm that was experienced this weekend.

One of the consequences on Jordan Island It was the collapse of a bridge due to the flow. From the police station they assured that work is being carried out in the place. «We are doing prevention work since the weekend and we will continue with Protection and Civil Defense“, described Gonzalez.

And he confirmed that he was working in the place the Army to carry out the placement of a new bridge. “They informed us from the municipality that the Army was evaluating the placement of a new bridge in the place,” he assured.

The Army evaluates the placement of a new bridge in the place. Photo: Courtesy.

In relation to the work that the police officers are doing, the commissioner detailed: “We are doing prevention, seeing that there are no families affected and making recommendations regarding the use of a remaining bridge.”

He also advanced what is the decision that will be made regarding the traffic on that bridge. «What they suggested to us from Civil Protection is that large vehicles do not pass through this bridge“he commented.

He argued that this decision is due to the fact that the conditions of the place are not yet known. «It is not known how the conditions of that step will be, it is being evaluated if it is going to be enabled for light traffic“, he described.

How was the collapse of the bridge in Cipolletti

This Monday, the Civil Protection Directorate reported that one of the bridges of the Coastal promenade of Jordan Island collapsed by the current of the arm of the river. This fact complicated the situation in the area and traffic in the sector was limited. This incident was not the only one that occurred, there were other problems that complicated traffic in the city.

The affected bridge It is close to the Jordan Island Canine Refuge. They detailed that it is the path that is used to go to the fields of Smata and to the Rural Brigade.

«The pass was closed and fenced off as a precaution.“, they confirmed. They also asked that you move with caution in the area.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

