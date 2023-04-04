Home Entertainment ARNODEFRANCE Releases “Watch It Burn” Seasonless Collection | Hypebeast
French fashion brand ARNODEFRANCE has officially released the new “Watch It Burn” seasonless series a few days ago, reflecting the chaos and destruction of today’s society, as well as the thoughts and emotions of founder and creative director Arno himself.

The new “Watch It Burn” seasonless collection features a new custom Bblackletter (Gothic script) logo with a brutalist and minimalist style that encapsulates the collection’s rebellious punk spirit. In terms of single products, ARNODEFRANCE has brought flight jackets and splicing jackets with special burning and damaged effects this time, black liquid rubber jackets and double-sided long coats that reflect oil polluted oceans, designed to be detachable in multiple ways Blazers and shirts, the first batik jeans, cargo and slacks reimagined in Japanese Tencel and silk fabrics, and more.

ARNODEFRANCE’s new “Watch It Burn” seasonless series has been sold on the brand’s official channels, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.

