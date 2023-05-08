Home » arrested a criminal with a “flying kick”, after the robbery of a retiree in Córdoba
arrested a criminal with a “flying kick”, after the robbery of a retiree in Córdoba

An unusual scene, which occurred over the weekend in Córdoba, was recorded on security cameras. The protagonist was a neighbor who witnessed the theft of a 78-year-old retiree’s bike y decided to act with a dignified performance from a martial arts movie.

It is that when the man realized the fact he went after the thief and hit him a kick in the face to recover the shot. After the dramatic sequence, the defendant managed to be arrested.

It all started on Saturday around 11:15 a.m., in the Ituzaingó neighborhood of the Cordovan capital. There a retiree who had left his bicycle on the street had his means of transportation stolen. The thief had managed to get out calmly with the vehicle until, as the video shows, a third stopped him with the particular maneuver.

Immediately, according to El Doce, other residents approached the place and they detained the offender without letting him escape until the police officers arrived. The owner of the bike also arrived.

The images, which end with a violent beating for the suspect, went viral on social media.

This was the “flying kick” that managed to stop a thief in Córdoba


