Arsenal unveil statue of former manager Wenger in front of the stadium

LONDON (AP) — A bronze statue showing former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifting the Premier League trophy was unveiled outside Emirates Stadium, the London club’s home ground, on Friday.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup titles during his time at the Gunners, from October 1996 to May 2018.

The French tactician managed 1,235 games for Arsenal, helping the club go unbeaten in the league during their 2004 title campaign with a team known as “The Invincibles.”

Arsenal also played 20 consecutive editions in the European Champions League under the command of Wenger. He reached the 2006 final, in which he lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

The 3.5 meter statue was created by sculptor Jim Guy. He was placed in his place in front of the north stands on Friday morning.

Wenger, 73, will be the guest of honor for Wednesday’s Emirates Cup match against Monaco and plans to visit the statue in the coming days.

The sculpture joins five more — by Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Herbert Chapman, Ken Friar and Thierry Henry — on the podium surrounding the Emirates.

“He chose me as one of his players and as club captain. And that is something that I will never forget”, commented the Spanish coach of Arsenal Mikel Arteta.

