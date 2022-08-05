Original title: Art | 2022 Taihu Jazz Festival is ready to go, presenting the latest artistic style

From August 26th to 31st, the 2022 Taihu Jazz Festival will be held at the Taihu Amphitheatre of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Tongzhou District, Beijing. During the 5-day music festival, 14 orchestras and nearly 100 jazz performers will present the latest art trends of world jazz and Chinese jazz culture to the audience through various forms such as offline performances, online live broadcasts, and lectures by famous teachers. of brilliance. On August 4th, the 2022 Taihu Jazz Festival held a press conference. Guests and artists from the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Tongzhou District, related art institutions and supporting units attended the event.

As a national performing arts center, since its opening and operation 15 years ago, the National Centre for the Performing Arts has made remarkable achievements in the fields of gathering Chinese and foreign high-quality performances, classic repertoire production, and art promotion and popularization. It has created a number of branded art festivals such as the Opera Festival, the May Music Festival, the Spring of the Chinese Symphony, the August Choral Festival, and the International Drama Festival, which has become an important engine for the prosperity and development of the capital’s literature and art.

Jazz has a high appeal among a broad young audience and has a large following around the world. The “Midnight Rose” concert on the closing night of the May Music Festival of the National Centre for the Performing Arts has also focused on jazz for many years, and has been well received and praised by the audience.

In 2021, the National Centre for the Performing Arts will create a new performance brand “Taihu Jazz Festival”, which will continue the freedom and leisure of jazz in the sub-center of the city. In 5 days, 19 bands and 108 musicians brought more than 100 new and old masterpieces, presented a diversified jazz feast to nearly 2,000 audiences, and created a new business card and new landmark for Taihu Performing Arts Town. . The Jazz Special Forum held at the same time brought together many experts from academia and industry to discuss topics such as education, performance, development and promotion of jazz, which received strong responses and praise in the industry.

This year's Taihu Jazz Festival will continue to invite top jazz musicians at home and abroad. While continuing the theme planning, enriching the form and relaxing atmosphere, it has carried out innovation and upgrading in the level of performance planning and activity form, focusing on original jazz music with Chinese national cultural characteristics. Excellent work, showing the collision and integration of Eastern and Western jazz music culture, creating a more affinity, more appealing, and more appealing jazz music fest for the audience, giving full play to the National Centre for the Performing Arts Taihu Stage Art Center in Taihu Performing Arts Town. Faucet function. Li Jin, leader of the National Centre for the Performing Arts, said: The 2022 Taihu Jazz Festival will showcase the development achievements of Chinese jazz in a full-view, full-dimensional and three-dimensional manner, and exchange experience in jazz performing arts. It is hoped that through our continuous exploration and creation, we will seek greater concentric circles and more good voices in the internationalization of Chinese culture and the sinicization of international culture. In the future, the new pattern of “one courtyard and three sites” of the National Centre for the Performing Arts will provide artists and audiences with a broader stage, more diverse platforms, and a more exciting future. Wang Hong, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Musicians Association, said: Jazz is not just a kind of music, but also a way of life, life attitude, and way of thinking. It is formed through the exchange and integration of different cultures, musical instruments and people. . The purpose of the Taihu Jazz Music Program is to further integrate high-quality resources, create high-quality jazz music in China, promote the construction of jazz talent teams, and use jazz music to convey feelings and record the times.

Focus on original works with Chinese characteristics Create an Immersive Jazz Experience Tour According to the overall arrangement of the music festival, on August 26th, the CEIBS Jazz Orchestra will perform folk songs from China, Italy, Poland, France and other countries, combining folk music with jazz; on August 27th, the Golden Buddha Jazz Orchestra "Silk Road" and "Rhapsody in the Western Regions" will be staged, bringing the theme of the Silk Road into the field of jazz. Li Xiaochuan, Qin Sifeng Jazz Band and Luo Ning Quartet will present “Bumper Harvest” and “Oriental Sketch” to the audience. Original masterpiece of jazz; on August 28, the CMA Big Band of Beijing Contemporary Music Academy will draw the audience closer to the jazz music through such popular melodies as “Nanping Evening Bell”, “Caiyun Chasing the Moon” and “Night Laixiang”, bringing the audience closer to the audience. The most intimate and familiar melodies are given the color of jazz. In order to create a lifestyle experience that blends with jazz, this music festival is presented in the form of “offline performance + online live broadcast + leisure experience + famous teacher lecture”, hoping to bring an immersive jazz experience to the audience. The performance site has specially planned a comprehensive experience area of ​​the music festival, including immersive musical instrument performance, food, cultural and creative, movies, records, markets and other rich and colorful experience content. The performance on the evening of August 27 will be broadcast live simultaneously on many online platforms such as the Classical Music Channel of the National Centre for the Performing Arts, allowing the majority of netizens to share the freedom, agility and romance of jazz. On August 29th, the "Jazz Master Lecture Hall" will be held, and industry experts and music lovers will be invited to share and exchange topics such as the production, development and appreciation of classic works of jazz.

Li Xiulei, deputy editor-in-chief of Beijing Radio and Television, said: This year's music festival is full of highlights. The world‘s top jazz institutions and outstanding jazz musicians will gather in Taihu. I believe that audiences and listeners will be able to fully enjoy jazz at the scene and online. The glamour and joy of music festivals. Dai Yingchun, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of Tongzhou District Party Committee, said: Taihu Jazz Festival has become a cultural brand event in Taihu Performing Arts Town, the sub-center of Beijing. A lively practice of the scene. Huang Yong, Music Director of Taihu Jazz Festival, said: I hope that in this music festival, the audience can enjoy excellent jazz works from all over the world, learn from each other in exchanges, and stimulate more possibilities for collaborative creation in the future. At the press conference, guests from all walks of life also expressed their feelings and expectations for this jazz festival. Zhang Yuling, Secretary General of Tencent New Cultural and Creative Research Institute, said: "I hope to use Tencent's digital platform to spread the Taihu Jazz Festival, including not only the performances in front of the stage, but also the behind-the-scenes creations, so that netizens can feel the artist's creativity. "Ingenuity", feel the music quality of the National Centre for the Performing Arts. Jazz trumpet player Li Xiaochuan said: In this year's music festival, I will bring a lot of works adapted from traditional Chinese repertoires, many of which are the first performances. Thanks to the National Centre for the Performing Arts for providing such a platform, allowing more musicians to perform original Chinese contemporary jazz music works, this is a very rare opportunity! Photography: Gan Yuan

