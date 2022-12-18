【Art review】

Original Title: Words Seek Heart, Music Seek Soul

Liu Yingyu

The 1990s was a wonderful time. For a while, we were all keen to become music enthusiasts, with a monthly salary of a few hundred yuan, to buy tens of thousands of stereos, and then to buy genuine discs of more than one hundred yuan. It seems absurd, but it is a symbol of a certain characteristic of that era: paying for love cannot be measured by money.

I am also arty, and I listed it among them. I still clearly remember that the first audition CD album was “Wild Flowers” by Tian Zhen. In addition to “Wild Flowers”, there were also songs such as “Persistence”. I still think that Tian Zhen’s unique voice is worthy of that expensive stereo.

Speaking of the main point, Tian Zhen was the leader of the pop music scene in the 1990s. With his thick, flexible and penetrating voice, Tian Zhen once occupied half of the mainland music scene and swept all major music awards on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. When it was the most popular, even the “Godfather of Rock and Roll” Cui Jian was “jealous” three points. He recalled a performance, “I was on the stage stepping on the applause given to Tian Zhen by the fans.”

Tian Zhen’s most famous plot is the so-called “Queen of Heaven” dispute with Na Ying. There are many rumors and records about this matter, so I won’t repeat it here. Later, with Tian Zhen’s retirement in 2007, Na Ying’s popularity and exposure increased greatly, until she became the “Na Ying” who rides the wind and waves today. However, after that turmoil, Tian Zhen always refused to compare with Na Ying, “I don’t care about entertainment, others have nothing to do with me. I just want to be myself.”

Tian Zhen, who “just wants to be herself”, rarely shows up in recent years. She obviously doesn’t want to follow the popular custom and “ride the wind and waves”, but enjoy her free life in the clouds and wild cranes. In addition to contributing his voice to a movie in 2009, and serving as a judge of a music variety show in 2014, Tian Zhen’s biggest move is probably to participate in “Time Concert 2”, which was broadcast last week.

As soon as “Time Concert 2” debuted, it won a good start in the ratings. The 56-year-old Tian Zhen should be said to have contributed the most. Among the time musicians, she is not only the oldest, but she also sings well. The song “Perseverance” made Sun Yue, Deng Ziqi, and Zhou Shen instantly become fans. The program team also meticulously recorded congratulatory videos from friends, which made Tian Zhenge cry and burst into tears together, and also let the audience in front of the TV reap the most emotions and tears that weekend.

Returning to variety show entertainment after 8 years, Tian Zhen is quite uncomfortable with the large amount of radio equipment that reality shows carry. temperament. To the juniors, Tian Zhen has no sense of disobedience. Although he laughs at himself for “following each other”, he is still sincere when talking about music. For example, she calmly told the story behind the song “Persistence” and Xu Wei, old fans and new fans seem to have heard it for the first time, she made no secret of her “cautiousness”, she seemed so real and cute.

In Tian Zhen, we don’t see the ambition and arrogance common to some female stars, but we feel more peace and relief. Under the spotlight, she sang to her heart’s content, chatted happily, and talked about music and life; outside the spotlight, she enjoyed the ordinary fireworks in the world. Just before he opened his voice this time, Tian Zhen was exposed, sitting on the side of the road in Changsha, eating corn. She was clearly pleased that no one recognized her.

Music can awaken the soul and travel through time. Tian Zhen came back and chose “Time Concert 2”, obviously after careful consideration. This kind of program has no competitive entanglement, no fancy editing, no more topics, but only natural listening, heart-warming friends, and casual communication, which is obviously more in line with Tian Zhen’s calm and calm state of mind.

Borges said: “At that time, what I liked were dusk, wilderness and sadness, but now I yearn for morning, urban areas and tranquility.” What Tian Zhen yearns for.

When he was young, Tian Zhen once sang in a song: “The wild flowers on the mountain are blooming for whom and for whom, quietly waiting for someone to pick them, I am waiting for him to come just like that flower, pat me on the shoulder and I will Listen to your arrangement”, she really waited for him later, and obeyed his arrangement. But now, there may be only one thing Tian Zhen has to do—to follow his own inner arrangements.

As the saying goes, seek love in the moonlight, earn a living in fireworks, seek heart in writing, and seek soul in music. Everything has spirituality, and music is no exception. It leads Tian Zhen to find herself, and it also allows singers like her to comfort the souls of different ages with singing.