Art Critic | Wang Hongtu: Seemingly Ordinary and Most Strange – After Reading Wang Anyi's New Work "Five Lakes and Four Seas"

This is Wang Anyi, who is familiar to readers. What flows out of her pen is the inexhaustible stream of life, which constitutes the background of life.

Less than two years after the release of the novel “A Knife, A Thousand Words” in 2020, Wang Anyi has completed the novel “Five Lakes and Four Seas” with nearly 90,000 words with his vigorous and abundant creativity. Wang Anyi’s works do not follow the fashion and do not follow the trend, and rarely include hot news and hot topics directly into the novel text. Different from the writings that simply focus on contemporary social life but have a narrow vision, they usually intercept a longer period of time to show the ups and downs of life and provide readers with a grand and magnificent vision. Although “A Knife, A Thousand Words” focuses on describing the living conditions of the protagonist Chen Cheng in New York, because the legendary life experience of his parents is used as the pre-history of the novel, it strung together most of China from the middle of the last century to the beginning of the new century. The vicissitudes of the century trace the fate of the little people in an epic setting. The same is true of Kao Gong Ji, which came out a while ago. It shows the vicissitudes of half a century through the poor life of the protagonist Chen Shuyu. In the new work “Five Lakes and Four Seas”, people will feel that the familiar Wang Anyi shows his face again between the lines. Only this time, she adjusted the focus and placed the struggle history of Zhang Jianshe and Xiu Guomei in the space-time framework of nearly 40 years from the late 1970s to the present. Compared with previous works, they are closer to contemporary social life.

In the course of more than 40 years of creation, Wang Anyi’s numerous works, although colorful, show some common distinctive features: a fascination with the details of ordinary daily life, especially the material elements such as residence, dishes, clothing, etc. She shows more interest than other writers in the mannerisms of the characters she associates with. “Tianxiang” most typically reflects her writing hobby: the evolution of Jiangnan’s embroidery craft “Tianxiangyuan Embroidery” is inextricably intertwined with the rise and fall of the Shen family. In “Five Lakes and Four Seas”, the fate of Zhang Jianshe and Xiu Guomei is undoubtedly the main axis of the plot, but the boat on the water has witnessed the ups and downs in the hero and heroine’s life, and has become the material carrier of their joys and sorrows. From their acquaintance to their marriage, the two of them didn’t have much romantic feelings and colors. It was purely a way of living together as a partner, followed by trivial matters such as raising a family and having children. Zhang Jianshe can be regarded as a trend-setter of the times. He has a keen mind and seizes opportunities. His career has grown from small to large, and his family has become increasingly prosperous. It is worth noting that Wang Anyi did not place the couple in a closed space, but also described the ups and downs of the family members such as brothers and sisters around them, forming a group portrait of secular life. Therefore, the plot of this work does not advance in a straight line, but centered on Zhang and Xiu and his wife, and spreads out in circles in an arc.

Although the whole of “Five Lakes and Four Seas” is good at showing daily life, it is not all laid out in details from beginning to end. When Xiu Guomei learned that her husband was buying a house for her brother’s in-laws and younger sister behind her back, she was quite unhappy, and all kinds of suspicions arose in her heart. This was an excellent opportunity to create a dramatic conflict, but Wang Anyi did not fall into the rut, but left a large blank for readers to ponder and speculate. The most moving thing in the second half of the work is the mental troubles of the heroine Xiu Guomei. She has no worries about food and clothing, but she feels real loss and emptiness. There were dark tides around her, and she was powerless to control it, so she had no choice but to accept her fate: the last accident brought an abrupt end to Zhang Jianshe’s vigorous life.

It seems easy to explain these seemingly ordinary details, but the writer has to pay a lot of effort. This can be regarded as the most eye-catching feature of Wang Anyi's creative style, fully revealing his inner affection. The 18th-century French naturalist Buffon, when talking about how a work can live on forever, believes that "only a well-written work can be passed on to future generations. Profound knowledge, strange facts and novel discoveries, none of them can ensure its success. Eternity… They are all things outside the human body, style is the person, and the style will not disappear, cannot be transferred, and will not deteriorate." This style characteristic is the vitality of Wang Anyi's works.

Wang Anyi, “Five Lakes and Four Seas”, “Harvest”, No. 4, 2022

It is not difficult to imagine that Wang Anyi was engrossed in the creation of “Five Lakes and Four Seas” as if he was engrossed in a jigsaw puzzle, similar to when he wrote other works before. The details that emerge between the lines seem to be random, but in fact, after her careful layout, they form a meticulous and comprehensive floating world, overflowing with the turbulent currents of life, and looking at the scenery from afar. Her crisp and concise sentences carry the lingering aftertaste of Ming and Qing novels. There are few westernized long sentences with translation accents, but they are equally dense and thoughtful. (Wang Hongtu)