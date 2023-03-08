Listen to the audio version of the article

“The narration of history, the past, is transformed into the present and cuts the boundaries of reality and dreams”. The faces approach and mingle in a looming but helpless multitude; the oppressors, in military dress, on roaring motorcycles, are menacing, danger is a reality that does not escape and suffocates. Siamak Filizadeh was born in Tehran in 1970 and in the Iranian capital he studied Graphic Design at Azad University. In his works there is a mass of characters, who are theater actors who, first filmed on video, have interpreted for him, in military garb or in workers’ uniforms, a comédie humaine as old as the history of despotism. And it is symptomatic that it is an Iranian artist who best interprets the spirit of this sixteenth edition of Art Dubai, rightfully the main global platform for art and artists from the Middle East and the South of the world, which from 3 to 5 March is at Madinat Jumeirah Dubai.

130 galleries representing more than 40 countries

In fact, there are over 130 galleries representing more than 40 countries, and divided into four main sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba and Art Dubai Digital. Leading it is Benedetta Ghione who explains how “Art Dubai seeks to reframe what an art fair can be, and this year’s expanded program fully reflects our role as a meeting point for the region’s creative industries. We are proud to be more than an art fair – we are an incubator of talent, a catalyst for Dubai’s creative economy, a gathering of great minds and a gateway to this vibrant ecosystem for the wider cultural sector.”

paul del val

For the artistic director, Pablo del Val, “for nearly two decades, Art Dubai has been a place to discover and celebrate new trends, create and facilitate conversations, and celebrate the power of creative output across the Global South. Art Dubai is a truly global art fair, and this is reflected in both the quality and geographical spread of the galleries participating this year. The fact that much of the program is once again drawn from the Global South highlights the growing interest in and appetite for collecting non-Western art, the strengthening of the gallery scene beyond the traditional centers of the art world and the role that Art Dubai plays as a platform for regions that are under-represented in international collections”.

Art Dubai as a place to enhance the art of an entire area that has been underrepresented for too long, therefore, bringing it closer together, to satisfy the thirst of collectors who are increasingly looking to Dubai.

Art Dubai, all the best in photos Photogallery26 photos View

Saher Nassar

Saher Nassar, a Palestinian born in Gaza in 1986, plays at confusing the everyday life of puppets and baby bottles with the helmets and uniforms of Israeli soldiers. The pop soul in him dissolves with anguish in a suspended and flat future that leaves no room for too many hopes: the reality of occupation is unavoidable and ferocious.