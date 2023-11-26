Art, Henri Moore: his alabaster head sold for the record sum of 5.6 million dollars

An alabaster “Head” by the English artist Henri Moore (1898-1986) sold for £4.5 million ($5.6 million) at auction at Sotheby’s in London during a catalog offering of modern British and Irish art (total £11.9 million).

To secure “Head”, a youthful work, four bidders competed for about five minutes, leading the final price to far exceed the estimate of 2-3 million pounds. Hand-carved in 1929 from a block of pure white alabaster, the sculpture was exchanged by Moore with his friend and fellow sculptor Ben Nicholson for one of the latter’s works (“Still Life, Jug and Playing Cards” of 1929) . Last seen in public in 1952, the sculpture subsequently passed into the Thomas C. Adler collection, remaining in the same family collection to this day. The result set the highest price for a Moore alabaster head at auction. «Moore created “Head” during a fundamental moment in his career – underlined a Sotheby’s specialist – Today many art historians and collectors consider his stone and wood sculptures – all unique pieces – from the 1920s and 1930s one of Moore’s greatest achievements. Of the 12 masks sculpted by Moore in the period 1924 to 1930, only four remain in private hands and one has been lost. Other examples are held in public collections at the Tate Gallery in London, the Henry Moore Foundation, the Leeds City Art Gallery and the Sainsbury Collection in Norwich.

