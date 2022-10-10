Original title: Recalling the glorious years and paying tribute to cultural pioneers

People’s Daily Overseas EditionReporter Zheng Na

The National Theatre of China’s Literature and Art in the War of Resistance premiered at the National Centre for the Performing Arts from October 1st to October 7th. This work, which gathers many outstanding main creators and actors, uses a novel way of combining installation art, video art and dramatic art, in the interpretation of light and shadow, performance and song, recalling the glorious years, and paying tribute to those who have contributed to the cause of the liberation of the Chinese nation. Cultural pioneer.

“Literature and Art in the Anti-Japanese War”, with magnificent brushstrokes, shows that from 1931 to 1945, patriotic writers and artists searched and struggled in literary and artistic ways to find a way out for China, and finally gathered in Yan’an at the end of the Anti-Japanese War. , under the correct guidance of the party’s literary and artistic policy, established a people-centered creative direction. They gathered people’s hearts and strength with their literary and artistic works, and made indelible contributions to the War of Resistance. The cultural celebrities involved in the play include Lu Xun, Guo Moruo, Mao Dun, Ba Jin, Lao She, Cao Yu, Tian Han, Xia Yan, Ouyang Yuqian, Bai Yang, Qin Yi, etc., showing the artistic styles of left-wing literature, drama, film, music, art, etc. A magnificent picture of anti-Japanese literature and art.

Tian Qinxin, director of the National Theater of China and director of “Art in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression”, introduced that as the first documentary drama of the National Theater of China, the main creators of the play carefully studied the documents of the war of resistance, and used literary artists in real historical events as the play. In the role, based on the stage to tell history, reproduce the passionate feelings of the ancestors of Chinese literature and art. In terms of stage art presentation, the play is not only a drama performance, but also an experiment combining installation video art with drama art. The stage space is simple and the structure is rich and diverse. With the help of technology, multimedia, classic movie clips, art, music and other elements, a “document museum” that traces the spirit of the Anti-Japanese War literature and art is built on the stage, restoring the history of the Anti-Japanese War literature and art and the truth of the artists. The state has achieved the combination of ideological, exploratory and artistic.

The performances in the play are divided into stage performances and video performances. In the play, the actors all play the roles of chorus members and cultural celebrities in the history of the Anti-Japanese War; they are both narrators and characters. Tian Yu, an actor from the National Theatre of China, plays Mao Dun in the play. During the Anti-Japanese War, Mao Dun wrote a large number of works such as “Linjiapuzi” and “Midnight”, and his experience during the Anti-Japanese War was also ups and downs. In order to deepen the role, Tian Yu read Mao Dun’s biography and his works, and used a paragraph of Mao Dun’s words – “Only with the modesty of bamboo, the tenacity of cowhide tendons, and the enthusiasm of fire, can truly immortal art be born” to motivate himself and work hard Complete the character creation. The actors who participated in the play said that through the rehearsal of “Literature and Art in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression”, during the 14 years of the Anti-Japanese War, the Chinese literary and art circles resisted foreign humiliation in the form of literature and art, and awakened the people with their works, and had new feelings. His own performance shows the spirit and character of a generation of literary and art workers.

At the end of the premiere, some audience said: “I feel the power of literature and art from the works. I was moved to tears for the outstanding literary and art workers in the 14-year Anti-Japanese War. I hope this special form of literature drama can be performed more, especially in schools and popularize China. The history of literature and art of the Anti-Japanese War.” Another audience said: “Although the scale of the show is medium-sized, with only 20 actors on stage, the stage space created by skillful use of large and small screens and images is complex and changeable, and the technical content is very high.”