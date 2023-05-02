Art student eats $120,000 art “tape banana” | Hypebeast

In addition to the sculpture “Little Dancer of Fourteen Years” by Edgar Degas, another well-known artwork has been vandalized recently. When it was exhibited at the Leeum Samsung Art Museum in South Korea, a student of the Fine Arts Department of Seoul National University actually took off the fruit and ate it, and then stuck the skin back after eating.

The above-mentioned work was sold for a sky-high price of $120,000 in 2019, and was awarded the title of “the most expensive fruit in history”. According to foreign media reports, it was different from the fierce environmental protection appeals in the past. When the museum asked why it was done, the student only said that he did not eat it. Breakfast, hungry.

“Resistance to rebellion, destroying modern art works can also be (interpreted) as a kind of art.” The student revealed to the “Korea Herald” that he thought Maurizio Cattelan was a rebellious and funny artist, so he also Express his views on artworks in a spoof way.

Although the bananas on the wall would have been replaced regularly, this move will not weaken the integrity of the artwork, and the museum has not asked for compensation or taken other measures, but his behavior is still controversial because this is not the first time bananas have been eaten, New York Performance artist David Datuna has eaten bananas before, leading some voices to think that the students just imitated the former.

So far, the artist has not responded to this, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.